Agricultural Drones Market 2026 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the market for Agricultural Drones is forecast to reach $5.89 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 29.75% from 2021 to 2026. An agricultural drone or unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), unlike commercial drones, is applied in crop production for digital imaging, multispectral images, and near-infrared view of crops. Owing to their benefits in the agriculture sector, these drones find a gamut of applications for crop analysis, field mapping, and agricultural photography. The advanced implementation of technology has reflected in the agricultural sector. Drones have successfully penetrated the cultivation culture of North American countries such as the US, Mexico, and Canada. The drones are now incorporated with upgraded sensors and imaging capabilities which makes them expensive too. However, the stable economy and possibility of high investments in the region is propelling the sales in the agricultural drones market.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Agricultural Drones Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Internet of Things is a launch pad for the drone sensors. This factor drives the demand for drone aerial spraying in the forecast period.

2. Quick availability of information and low cost operations will enhance the growth of the UAV sprayer.

3. Ability of the agro drones in monitoring farm and weather conditions will boost their growth in the future. . The increasing need for precision farming and intermitted evaluation of crop performance is driving the agricultural drones market in the crop scouting segment. The popularity of agricultural drone technology has increased among farmers due to their vast applications.

4. Agricultural drones are incorporated with thermal cameras that can detect leaks from the water distribution systems of a cultivation field. This supervision facility enables rapid detection, and corrective actions can be taken in order to avoid the loss of water. The application of drones in water management is yielding the revenues in the agricultural drones market.

Segmental Analysis:

Agricultural Drones Market Segment Analysis - By Rotor Type : Fixed Wing segment has dominated the Agricultural Drones Market as compared to the other rotor types. The lower cost of these solutions, especially at the low end of pricing is the major reason for their high adoption.

Agricultural Drones Market Segment Analysis - By Application : The field mapping application segment dominates the agricultural drones market. Benefits such as increasing the yields by analysing the crops will fuel the field mapping application segment.

Agricultural Drones Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : North America will dominate the Agricultural Drones Market in the forecast period with a share of 39% in 2020. This is due to the implementation of UAVs from mowing to ploughing for enhanced productivity.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Agricultural Drones Industry are -

1. 3D Robotics

2. SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

3. Aeronavics Ltd

4. Delair

5. PrecisionHawk

