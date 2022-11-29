Kryptoskatt Selected for Binance Labs Incubation Program Season-5

Binance Labs - Kryptoskatt Kryptoskatt Platform Preview

Kryptoskatt, a Crypto Tax Software platform has been selected for the Binance Labs Incubation program Season-5 as one of the 12 projects from 900+ applicants.

GöTEBORG, VASTRA GOTLAND, SWEDEN, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Binance has announced the selected projects for the fifth season of the Binance Labs Incubation program. With more than 900+ startups applying worldwide, Kryptoskatt has been chosen as one of the most notable and innovative builders in the web3 ecosystem.

Founded in 2017, Binance Labs is the venture capital arm of Binance, designed to provide necessary mentorship, extensive resources, and business development support to innovative startups in the crypto space.

The earlier seasons of the Incubation Program have seen the growth of many market-leading crypto projects including Polygon, SafePal, Injective Protocol, and Dune Analytics. In this year's program, Binance will support Kryptoskatt to accelerate product development, market growth, and fundraising efforts through an 8-week mentorship journey.

Kryptoskatt: Maximize Tax Savings and Generate Crypto Tax Reports Stress-Free

Kryptoskatt is a crypto tax and portfolio tracking software built by ardent tech experts and early adopters of blockchain with a clear goal—spread crypto adoption and simplify legal compliance. While Kryptoskatt is headquartered in Sweden, the team is spread worldwide – just as it envisions crypto adopters to be.

The web3 application serves crypto investors, enterprises, and public institutions with a wide range of integrations—supporting more than 1000+ DeFi protocols, 200+ wallets & exchanges, NFT & DeFi dashboards—an all-in-one solution for crypto tax and portfolio tracking.

On talking about his startup, Kryptoskatt Founder Sukesh Tedla said,

“We aim to achieve this through our powerful integrations, insightful tax-saving strategies, automated calculations, partnerships, and best customer support. The idea is simple—when you simplify personal finance and legal regulations for crypto investors and the web3 ecosystem, existing users reap maximum benefits, and new users feel safe & motivated to enter the crypto world.”

Kryptoskatt helps users maximize their tax savings and is built to simplify the currently time-consuming and complex process of calculating crypto taxes. Whether one is staking or lending, or if the portfolio includes NFTs or DeFi – the platform allows the import of all the transactions in one place and calculates crypto taxes automatically in minutes.

Apart from the simplicity and user-friendliness of the app, Kryptoskatt stands out with its massive integration support for DeFi and NFTs which is by far more than any other competing solutions available in the market.

Here are some of the amazing features that Kryptoskatt brings to its users.

- Supports 1000+ DeFi protocols and over 50+ blockchains

- Direct API or CSV support for 200+ exchanges and wallets

- Intelligent detection and categorizing of the transactions to provide accurate analysis

- Dedicated DeFi and NFT dashboards for digital assets portfolio

- Free Crypto Tax reports that comply with the local laws for new crypto investors

But the benefits don’t end here. With the Kryptoskatt referral program (launching soon), users can educate and help their friends with Crypto taxes, and earn incentives for the same. Packed with multiple features like auto-detection of transactions and tax-loss harvesting, the software optimizes tax savings and ensures users never pay extra.

Once done, users can easily preview and generate free tax reports. In case one finds it hard to file income tax reports, Kryptoskatt also provides the option to leverage their accountant network to complete the process for the users.

Binance x Kryptoskatt: What It Means To Be A Part Of The Incubation Program

“We are honored to be selected as one of the projects from over 900+ applicants. Kryptoskatt is excited to collaborate with the Binance team, who has been proactively leading the compliance in the Web3 industry. Together with the resources, experience, and mentorship from the Binance ecosystem, we will help our customers to maximize their tax savings and help manage their crypto portfolio stress-free,” said Kryptoskatt Founder & CEO Sukesh Tedla.

Kryptoskatt has a strong vision for the blockchain industry, and now with guidance from the largest crypto ecosystem’s team, it is time to develop and deliver it further. The 2-month mentorship will be a stepping stone towards scaling the services to a broader audience and achieving the ultimate goal of wider crypto adoption.

Even after the incubation period, it is an honour for any startup to become a Binance Labs alumni and receive continuous support. The success of past projects proves the power that the program holds for web3 projects. Kryptoskatt looks forward to leveraging this to grow further and positively impact the broader blockchain industry. As Sukesh says, “Maximize tax savings and be stress-free with Kryptoskatt”

