FxScouts Announces Global Forex Broker Awards 2022

FxScouts Global Forex Awards 2022

Each year FxScouts tests and evaluates brokers and awards the very best for their accomplishments. Here are the winners of 2022.

We have worked with Pepperstone for many years, they are a great team and care deeply about their clients. It makes me very happy that we can recognise their positive contribution in some way.” — Björn Michels

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Pepperstone awarded 2022 Global Forex Broker of the Year• IG wins Best Trading Conditions• HFM wins Best Trading Account for Beginners• XM, AvaTrade, Skilling and IC Markets all recognisedSince 2012, FxScouts and its sister brands have helped new Forex traders find their feet and provided a comprehensive broker comparison service. Its algorithmic approach to comparison ensures that brokers are rated fairly, and traders are never misled.Each year FxScouts evaluates brokers and awards the very best for their accomplishments. In this rapidly evolving market, FxScouts’ awards are welcomed for highlighting the best in the business. The Forex brokers recognised today are all making a supreme effort to provide the best possible trading experience for their customers.Pepperstone, one of the largest, best regulated, and most respected CFD brokers, has been awarded Global Forex Broker of the Year. Pepperstone has built its reputation on being a client-focused, innovative broker and has gone from strength to strength in recent years with the launch of the TradingView platform integration with cTrader and the Capitalise.ai automated trading tool for Metatrader 4.Björn Michels, CEO of FxScouts “We have worked with Pepperstone for many years, they are a great team and care deeply about their clients. It makes me very happy that we can recognise their positive contribution in some way.”Also recognised by FxScouts was IG, winning the award for the Best Trading Conditions. Founded in London in 1974 and offering one of the widest ranges of CFDs available in the industry, IG’s reputation for transparency and reliability is only bettered by its reputation for quality and competence.Michels said “IG has always been a great company to work with. Given the extraordinary difficulties the industry has gone through over the last few years, it is remarkable to watch IG constantly improve trading conditions for its huge worldwide client-base. The company and its employees are clearly dedicated to their customers and are always thinking of how to better serve them.”With the COVID-19 pandemic finally receding but a new wave of financial turmoil bearing down, those brokers that learned to adapt to the challenges of the past few years will be best placed to succeed in the turbulence to come. The brokers that best support their client base through this time will be those that will reap the rewards in the longer-term, and it its only right that the outstanding customer focus found at Pepperstone and IG is rewarded.Other winners include HFM for Best Trading Account for Beginners, Skilling for Best Forex Trading Innovation, XM for Best Education and Market Research, AvaTrade for Best Customer Service, and IC Markets for Best Trading Tools. While all the brokers on this list excel across the board, the research team at FxScouts highlights those aspects of a broker that, by their exceptional nature, define a broker’s brand.For a full list of award winners, visit FxScouts’ awards page Since 2012, FxScouts and its sister brands have provided broker comparisons and Forex education for new traders. FxScouts creates high-quality, factually correct, and meaningful educational content that furthers readers interest in Forex trading. With the launch of the State of the Market report in 2019, FxScouts set a new standard for unbiased broker comparison. It continues to develop data-driven tools to assist traders in their comparison and learning. The FxScouts team are journalists and write with journalistic integrity and our research and review process is free from commercial bias and conflict of interest.

Forex Awards 2022 - Global Forex Broker of The year