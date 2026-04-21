FxScouts Launches Traders Hub: A New All-in-One Platform for Smarter Trading Decisions

A free platform designed to help traders track, analyse, and improve their trading performance

Most traders focus on the market — but long-term success comes from understanding your own decisions. That’s what the Traders Hub is built for.” — Bjorn Michels, CEO

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FxScouts , a leading global forex broker review and education platform, has announced the launch of its new FxScouts Traders Hub — a free, all-in-one platform designed to help traders better track, analyse, and improve their trading performance.Built for traders who take their results seriously, the Traders Hub brings together several essential tools into a single, streamlined experience. Users can log and analyse every trade, record and review broker performance, and gain clear, actionable insights into their trading behaviour over time.“At FxScouts, our focus has always been on helping traders make better decisions,” said Bjorn Michels, CEO at FxScouts. “With the Traders Hub, we’re taking that one step further — giving traders the tools they need to understand not just the market, but their own performance within it.”A key feature of the platform is its advanced trading journal, which allows users to record detailed trade data and automatically generate performance insights. By identifying patterns in trading behaviour — both positive and negative — the journal is designed to help traders refine their strategies and improve consistency.In addition to trade tracking, users can save their favourite brokers and leave personal reviews, creating a more transparent and experience-driven layer to broker evaluation — a natural extension of FxScouts’ long-standing expertise in broker testing and analysis.As part of the launch, FxScouts is also introducing Pip Racer, a light, competitive trading game that offers users a way to test their instincts and take a break from live markets.The Traders Hub is free to use, with an optional premium upgrade available for enhanced trading journal features.“This is about giving traders a structured way to learn from their own data,” added Michels. “Most traders focus on the market — but long-term success comes from understanding your own decisions. That’s what the Traders Hub is built for.”The FxScouts Traders Hub is available now.About FxScoutsFounded in 2011, FxScouts is a trusted global forex broker review and comparison website, providing independent, data-driven analysis of brokers across multiple jurisdictions. With a focus on transparency, regulation, and trader safety, FxScouts helps traders find reliable brokers and make informed trading decisions.

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