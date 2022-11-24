Online Dating Services Market size is valued at around US$10,378 million in 2027 - IndustryARC
Rise in the usage of internet service and increasing dating and marriage is likely to aid in the market growth of the Online Dating Services.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 24, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Online Dating Services Market size is estimated to reach $10,378 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the forecast period 2021-2026. Online dating is also called internet dating which is a platform to find new people and make connections in order to develop relationships. Online dating services offer digital messaging that helps to provide enhanced communication solutions among people. Online dating services is becoming a social trend to increase the contacts and finding a suitable partner. Rise in the usage of internet service and increasing dating and marriage is the major factor driving the growth of this market. Furthermore, rising adult population and increasing internet penetration is set to further enhance the overall market demand for Online Dating Services Market for the period 2021-2026.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Online Dating Services Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, in 2020, North America dominated the Online Dating Services Market owing to high adoption of online dating services and increasing consciousness regarding appearance among population.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Online Dating Services Market report.
4. Rising fake accounts is set to create hurdles for the Online Dating Services Market.
Segmental Analysis:
Online Dating Services Segment Analysis – By Service : The global Online Dating Services Market based on Service can be further segmented into Matchmaking, Social Dating, Adult Dating, and Others. The Social Dating segment is the major segment generating the revenue in 2020.
Online Dating Services Segment Analysis – By Subscription : The global Online dating Services Market based on Subscription can be further segmented into Annually, Quarterly, Monthly, and Weekly. The Quarterly segment registers for the Online Dating Services highest market share in 2020.
Online Dating Services Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Online Dating Services Market with major share of 40% in 2020. This is owing to high adoption of online dating services and increasing consciousness regarding appearance among population.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Online Dating Services Industry are -
1. Coffee Meets Bagel
2. eHarmony Inc.
3. EliteMate.com LLC
4. Happn SAS
5. Love Group Global Ltd.
