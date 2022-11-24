Cold Insulation Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities 2022 to 2026

Cold Insulation Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's Cold Insulation Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Cold Insulation Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the cold insulation market to reach a value of $5.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The cold insulation market growth is expected to increase to $7.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

The increasing demand for refrigeration and air-conditioning devices is expected to propel the growth of the cold insulation market going forward.

Cold Insulation Market Trends

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the cold insulation market. Major companies operating in the cold insulation market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the cold insulation market. For instance, in August 2020, Armacell, a Luxembourg-based manufacturer of industrial foams and flexible insulation materials operating in the cold insulation market, launched the family-brand ArmaPET, which is a flexible aerogel blanket of the newest generation for cryogenic and dual-temperature applications, based on rPET foaming technology. The unique features of this insulation product include dual-temperature and high-temperature aerogel insulation properties, which broaden the temperature capabilities of the product from -180 oC to +650 oC. It offers extraordinarily low thermal conductivity, greater thermal performance, and a reduction in insulation thickness.

Cold Insulation Market Overview

The cold insulation market consists of sales of cold insulation by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to insulate various operating mechanical components to maintain specific temperatures, usually lower than the ambient in the manufacturing process. Cold insulations are materials used in coating various mechanical components to maintain a lower temperature in the process, which prevents the process of condensation, intrusion, moisture, long-term degradation, and others in manufacturing.

Cold Insulation Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Material Type: Fiber Glass, Polyurethane Foam, Polystyrene Foam, Phenolic Foam, Other Materials

• By Insulation Type: Fibrous, Cellular, Granular

• By End-Use Industry Type: Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning, Refrigeration, Oil and Gas, Chemicals, Other End-Use Industry

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Armacell International Holding Gmbh, Aspen Aerogel Inc., Bayer Material Science, Evonik Industries AG, Owens Corning, Dongsung Finetec Corporation

Cold Insulation Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth cold insulation global market research. The market report analyzes cold insulation global market size, cold insulation global market segments, cold insulation global market growth drivers, cold insulation global market growth across geographies, and cold insulation market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

