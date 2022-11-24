Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,067 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,694 in the last 365 days.

Historical Black Friday Deals on Zizoo

MIAMI, USA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zizoo, the world's largest boat rental platform, has prepared something spectacular for this Black Friday month. The biggest discounts in Zizoo’s history are available for anyone looking to set sail in the stunning waters of Croatia, Greece, Italy, the Caribbean, and worldwide.

Zizoo has announced that this is the biggest sale across the entire boat rental market and promised to price match any offer. This way, for a limited time only, holidaymakers and sailors have the chance to make huge savings on their dream boat holidays.

Sun, sea, and savings
Need an example? Hiring a decadent catamaran for a once-in-a-lifetime trip along the stunning Croatian coast would typically cost $2,500 for seven nights. With Zizoo’s Black Friday offer, deal hunters can save up to $1,250 – a whopping 50% off – on this type of luxury ship — subject to availability during high season.

Don’t sleep on this: secure your boat today, enjoy flexible payment options or cancel for free up to 6 months in advance.

Bargain luxury sea escapes
Luxury boat trips have never been more affordable. With Zizoo’s Black Friday deal, you can sail in style aboard the best boats (with or without a crew) in the world’s most popular sailing destinations: Croatia, Greece, the Caribbean and beyond. Only during this Black Friday month, luxury travelers can benefit from Zizoo’s boat-rocking discount at the biggest sale on the market, which will put an extravagant sailing holiday within every sailor’s budget.

World’s most expensive boat rental
Did you know that some of the most expensive superyachts available to charter in the Mediterranean can set you back over $1m per week? We might have to skip the eye-watering high-priced yachts, however, on Black Friday the biggest worldwide sale will take place across all boats and destinations at Zizoo, insured and verified boats with optional crew, and it won’t cost you a fortune.

More information:
https://www.zizoo.com/en-us/boat-charter/black-friday/?namespace=boat-charter&slug=black-friday&curr=USD

About Zizoo
Zizoo is the world’s largest global boat rental platform headquartered in Berlin, Germany, that connects charters with travelers looking for bespoke boat holidays. Since its launch in 2015, Zizoo has successfully turned boat holidays into a mainstream phenomenon, making sailing experiences accessible to everyone from experienced sailors to novices with both luxury and budget options. Zizoo has over 100 employees, works with 5,000 charter companies and offers nearly 55,000 boats for rent in 30 countries. For more information, visit zizoo.com

Agnieszka Szczesna
Zizooboats
+49 17624581940
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Historical Black Friday Deals on Zizoo

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.