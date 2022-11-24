Historical Black Friday Deals on Zizoo
EINPresswire.com/ -- Zizoo, the world's largest boat rental platform, has prepared something spectacular for this Black Friday month. The biggest discounts in Zizoo’s history are available for anyone looking to set sail in the stunning waters of Croatia, Greece, Italy, the Caribbean, and worldwide.
Zizoo has announced that this is the biggest sale across the entire boat rental market and promised to price match any offer. This way, for a limited time only, holidaymakers and sailors have the chance to make huge savings on their dream boat holidays.
Sun, sea, and savings
Need an example? Hiring a decadent catamaran for a once-in-a-lifetime trip along the stunning Croatian coast would typically cost $2,500 for seven nights. With Zizoo’s Black Friday offer, deal hunters can save up to $1,250 – a whopping 50% off – on this type of luxury ship — subject to availability during high season.
Don’t sleep on this: secure your boat today, enjoy flexible payment options or cancel for free up to 6 months in advance.
Bargain luxury sea escapes
Luxury boat trips have never been more affordable. With Zizoo’s Black Friday deal, you can sail in style aboard the best boats (with or without a crew) in the world’s most popular sailing destinations: Croatia, Greece, the Caribbean and beyond. Only during this Black Friday month, luxury travelers can benefit from Zizoo’s boat-rocking discount at the biggest sale on the market, which will put an extravagant sailing holiday within every sailor’s budget.
World’s most expensive boat rental
Did you know that some of the most expensive superyachts available to charter in the Mediterranean can set you back over $1m per week? We might have to skip the eye-watering high-priced yachts, however, on Black Friday the biggest worldwide sale will take place across all boats and destinations at Zizoo, insured and verified boats with optional crew, and it won’t cost you a fortune.
More information:
https://www.zizoo.com/en-us/boat-charter/black-friday/?namespace=boat-charter&slug=black-friday&curr=USD
About Zizoo
Zizoo is the world’s largest global boat rental platform headquartered in Berlin, Germany, that connects charters with travelers looking for bespoke boat holidays. Since its launch in 2015, Zizoo has successfully turned boat holidays into a mainstream phenomenon, making sailing experiences accessible to everyone from experienced sailors to novices with both luxury and budget options. Zizoo has over 100 employees, works with 5,000 charter companies and offers nearly 55,000 boats for rent in 30 countries. For more information, visit zizoo.com
Agnieszka Szczesna
Zizoo has announced that this is the biggest sale across the entire boat rental market and promised to price match any offer. This way, for a limited time only, holidaymakers and sailors have the chance to make huge savings on their dream boat holidays.
Sun, sea, and savings
Need an example? Hiring a decadent catamaran for a once-in-a-lifetime trip along the stunning Croatian coast would typically cost $2,500 for seven nights. With Zizoo’s Black Friday offer, deal hunters can save up to $1,250 – a whopping 50% off – on this type of luxury ship — subject to availability during high season.
Don’t sleep on this: secure your boat today, enjoy flexible payment options or cancel for free up to 6 months in advance.
Bargain luxury sea escapes
Luxury boat trips have never been more affordable. With Zizoo’s Black Friday deal, you can sail in style aboard the best boats (with or without a crew) in the world’s most popular sailing destinations: Croatia, Greece, the Caribbean and beyond. Only during this Black Friday month, luxury travelers can benefit from Zizoo’s boat-rocking discount at the biggest sale on the market, which will put an extravagant sailing holiday within every sailor’s budget.
World’s most expensive boat rental
Did you know that some of the most expensive superyachts available to charter in the Mediterranean can set you back over $1m per week? We might have to skip the eye-watering high-priced yachts, however, on Black Friday the biggest worldwide sale will take place across all boats and destinations at Zizoo, insured and verified boats with optional crew, and it won’t cost you a fortune.
More information:
https://www.zizoo.com/en-us/boat-charter/black-friday/?namespace=boat-charter&slug=black-friday&curr=USD
About Zizoo
Zizoo is the world’s largest global boat rental platform headquartered in Berlin, Germany, that connects charters with travelers looking for bespoke boat holidays. Since its launch in 2015, Zizoo has successfully turned boat holidays into a mainstream phenomenon, making sailing experiences accessible to everyone from experienced sailors to novices with both luxury and budget options. Zizoo has over 100 employees, works with 5,000 charter companies and offers nearly 55,000 boats for rent in 30 countries. For more information, visit zizoo.com
Agnieszka Szczesna
Zizooboats
+49 17624581940
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other