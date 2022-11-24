Vacuum Cleaner Market Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Business Opportunities 2022 to 2026

Vacuum Cleaner Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Vacuum Cleaner Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Vacuum Cleaner Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the vacuum cleaner market share to reach a value of $8.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The vacuum cleaner market size is expected to grow to $12.31 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%.

Increasing disposable income is expected to propel the growth of the vacuum cleaner market going forward.

Vacuum Cleaner Market Trends

Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the vacuum cleaner market. Major companies operating in the vacuum cleaner global market is focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their market position. For instance, in March 2022, Creative Newtech Ltd., an India-based company operating in the designing and developing of cleaning equipment, launched Dustor, a next-gen robotic vacuum cleaner with light detection and ranging (LIDAR) technology. The Dustor is a next-generation robotic vacuum cleaner that is capable of tracing the smallest particles of dust where human eyes cannot see them, cleaning surroundings with the intervention of humans, and crossing obstacles while cleaning.

Vacuum Cleaner Market Overview

The vacuum cleaner global market consists of sales of vacuum cleaner products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to clean floors and other surfaces by using vacuum suction that removes dust and dirt from floors. The vacuum cleaner is an electronic device that suckers dirt from surfaces and is powered by electricity. Cleaning is done using a vacuum cleaner, known as vacuuming, that removes debris and fibers, soil particles, inmates, and foul odors to maintain fibers and floors.

Vacuum Cleaner Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Vacuum Cleaner Market Segmentation

By Product: Canister, Central, Drum, Robotic, Upright, Wet and Dry, Other Products

By Application: Industrial, Residential, Commercial

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Haier Group Corp., Electrolux AB, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electroncis Inc., Dyson Ltd., iRobot Corporation, Bissell Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Techtronic Industries, Miele & Cie. KG, Oreck Corporation

Vacuum Cleaner Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth vacuum cleaner market research. The market report analyzes vacuum cleaner market size, vacuum cleaner market trends, vacuum cleaner market segments, vacuum cleaner global market growth drivers, vacuum cleaner global market growth across geographies, and vacuum cleaner global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

