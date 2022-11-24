Global Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Projected Growth Until 2026

Automotive Acoustic Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Automotive Acoustic Global Market Report 2022

The Business Research Company's "Automotive Acoustic Materials Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the automotive acoustic materials market is expected to grow from $3.00 billion in 2021 to $3.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The automotive acoustic materials market is expected to grow to $4.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The increase in sales of electric vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive acoustic materials market going forward.

Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Trends

Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the automotive acoustic materials market. Major companies operating in the automotive acoustic materials market are introducing new technologies such as Flexi-Loft, a new felt-based technology that reduces product weight to sustain their position in the automotive acoustic materials market.

Automotive Acoustic Materials Market Overview

The automotive acoustic materials market consists of sales of automotive acoustic materials by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to reduce the strength of mechanical waves such as sound, ultrasound, vibration, and infrasound in liquid, gas, and solid media. Acoustic materials refer to a variety of foams, fabrics, metals, etc. used to quiet homes, offices, cars, and other structures to improve the comfort and safety of their occupants by reducing noise generated both inside and outside of those spaces. According to their properties, such as frequency, composition, thickness, surface finish, and mounting method, different types of materials are used for automotive acoustics.

Automotive Acoustic Materials Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Material Type: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Fiberglass, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Polyurethane (PU) Foam, Polypropylene, Textiles

• By Component: Arch Liner, Dash, Fender and Floor Insulator, Door, Head & Bonnet Liner, Engine Cover, Trunk Trim, Parcel Tray, Other Components

• By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, LCV, HCV

• By Application: Underbody and Engine Bay Acoustics, Interior Cabin Acoustics, Exterior Acoustics, Trunk Panel Acoustics

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Dow Chemicals, 3M Acoustics, BASF SE, Covestro AG, Henkel Adhesives Technologies India Private Limited, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Sumitomo Riko, Sika AG, Rockwool A/S, Huntsman International LLC, Johns Manville, Saint-Gobain Ecophon AB, Harman International, Thomas Publishing Company, UFP Technologies Inc., Nihon Tokushu Toryo Co. Ltd., Knauf Insulation, and Owens Corning.

Automotive Acoustic Materials Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth automotive acoustic materials global market research. The market report analyzes and automotive acoustic materials global market forecast market size, automotive acoustic materials global market segments, automotive acoustic materials global market growth drivers, automotive acoustic materials global market growth across geographies, automotive acoustic materials global market trends and automotive acoustic materials market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The automotive acoustic materials market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

