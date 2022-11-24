Global Textured Soy Protein Market Projected Growth Until 2026

Textured soy Protein Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Textured Soy Protein Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the textured soy protein market to reach a value of $2.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The textured soy protein market growth is expected to grow to $3.67 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.8%.

Increasing demand for protein-rich foods across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the textured soy protein market going forward.

Textured Soy Protein Market Trends

Increasing investments have emerged as the key trend gaining significant popularity in the textured soy protein market. Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products for improving taste and developing the likable flavor of soy proteins. For instance, in 2022, Archer Daniels Midland, a US-based food or feed processing company, announced an investment of $300 million to expand its alternative protein capabilities by establishing a new, cutting-edge Protein Innovation Center in Decatur. The protein innovation center is expected to enhance the company’s ability to comply with the demand for innovative products. It will bring together labs, test kitchens, and pilot-scale production capabilities to power new innovations that include novel and diverse ingredients, unique and differentiated texture, taste, appearance, and nutrition solutions.

Textured Soy Protein Market Overview

The textured soy protein market consists of sales of textured soy proteins by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to enhance the texture and nutritional content of dishes. Textured soy protein refers to processed food products made from soy proteins and isolates, with or without nutritional ingredients added, and compressed into granules or chunks. It is used to improve the texture and nutritional value of foods and is commonly utilized as a nutritious element in baked goods, breakfast cereals, animal feed, and some meat products.

Textured Soy Protein Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

By Type: Non-GMO, Conventional, Organic, Other Types

By Source: Soy Protein Concentrates, Soy Protein Isolates, Soy Flour

By Application: Food, Meat Substitutes, Dairy Alternatives, Infant Nutrition, Bakery, Other Applications

By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bremil Group, Cargill Incorporated, Crown Soya Protein Group, Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Shandong Yuxin Bio-Tech Co ltd., Sonic Biochem Extractions Ltd, Wilmar International Ltd., Hung Yang Foods Co. Ltd

Textured Soy Protein Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth textured soy protein market research.

