Global Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Market Projected Growth Until 2026

Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Global Market Report 2022

The Business Research Company's "Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the automotive engine and engine mounts market is expected to grow from $73.59 billion in 2021 to $78.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The automotive engine and engine mounts market is expected to grow to $102.06 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The rising production of passenger cars is expected to propel the growth of automotive engines and engine mounts going forward.

Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive engine and engine mount market. Major companies operating in the automotive engine and engine mount market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Market Overview

The automotive engine and engine mount market consist of sales of automotive engines and engine mounts by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for reducing vibrations and making the ride much smoother. The automotive engine and engine mounts refer to the frame of the car engine that holds the engine and transmission in place and doesn’t require regular maintenance. It is employed to dampen vibrations that are caused by operating machines and to support the motor.

Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Elastomer Mounts, Active Hydraulic Mounts, Passive Hydraulic Mounts, Electrohydraulic Mounts

• By Fuel Type: Gasoline, Diesel, Hybrid, Natural Gas

• By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

• By End User: SUV, Sedan

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Cummins Inc., Continental AG, Y-Tec India Pvt Ltd, Trinity Auto Engineering Pvt Ltd, Scania AB, Hutchinson SA, Cooper Standard Automotive Inc, Trelleborg AB, Toyo Tire U.S.A. Corp, BWI Group, S M International, Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, Yamashita Rubber Co Ltd, and WanLi Topshine

Automotive Engine and Engine Mounts Global Market Report 2022 provides in-depth automotive engine and engine mounts market research. The market report analyzes market size, market segmentation, market growth drivers, market growth across geographies, market trends and market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

