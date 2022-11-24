Hand Sanitizer Market Share Worth US$ 3,700 Million by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Hand Sanitizer Market size is projected to reach $3,700 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over 2021-2026. Hand sanitizer is an effective disinfectant that helps to remove the microorganisms and is available in the form of gel, liquid etc. Hand sanitizer contains 80% of ethyl alcohol that provides more protection against various viruses and bacteria. Hand sanitizer also include 70% of isopropyl alcohol that becomes more effective against virus. Hand sanitizer is also available in the form of hand wipes which contains antifungal and antibacterial properties that also helps in skin care. Hand sanitizer market segmentation includes by form, application, type and distribution channel. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Hand Sanitizer Market highlights the following areas -

1. In 2020, North America dominated the Hand Sanitizer Market owing to growing concern regarding the maintenance of health and hygiene and rising availability of hand sanitizers in online as well as offline channels owing to increasing infectious diseases tends to surging the adoption of hand sanitizer.

2. Furthermore, growing awareness about the personal hygiene among consumers and rising government initiatives for the adoption of hand sanitizers are enhancing the growth of the Hand Sanitizer.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Hand Sanitizer Market report.

4. Strict government regulation and rising health risk owing to chemical ingredients is set to restrain the growth for the Hand Sanitizer Market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis based on Form Hand Sanitizer Market segmentation includes Gel, Liquid, Spray, Foam, and Wipes. The Gel segment hold the major share in 2020. This is mainly owing to its effective protection from microorganisms as it contains isopropyl alcohol that increases the adoption of gel form sanitizers among consumers.

2. North America dominated the Hand Sanitizer Market with major share of 40% in 2020. This is owing to increasing concern regarding maintenance of health and hygiene and rising availability of hand sanitizers in online as well as offline channels that are driving the growth of this market.

3. Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis based on Application Hand Sanitizer Market can be further segmented into Domestic/Household, Healthcare, Educational Institutes, Restaurants, and Others. The Domestic/Household segment recorded for the highest Hand Sanitizer market share in 2020.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Hand Sanitizer Industry are -

1. 3M Company,

2. Best Sanitizers Inc.,

3. Chattem Inc.,

4. Gojo industries INC.,

5. Henkel AG & Company,



