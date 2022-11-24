Insights Into The Global Milking Robots Market 2022-2026 Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Milking Robots Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026
The Business Research Company's "Milking Robots Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the milking robots market to reach a value of $2.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The milking robot market is expected to grow to $3.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.6%.
Increasing demand to reduce labour costs through automation is expected to propel the growth of the milking robot market going forward.
Milking Robots Market Trends
Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the milking robot market. Major market players are creating innovative technologies for upgrading the older versions of machines in order to improve features, increase efficiency, and decrease cost and durability. For instance, in July 2021, GEA Group AG, a Germany-based manufacturer of milking robots, released the Edition 2021 of GEA DairyRobot R9500 and DairyProQ equipped with GEA's In-Liner Everything milking process technology, which is the most sustainable, reliable, comfortable, and fastest automatic milking system with numerous innovations such as the milking technology module, the In-Liner Everything milking process, the feeding trough, the milk filter, the supply unit, the receiver unit, and the robot arm.
Milking Robots Market Overview
The milking robots consist of sales of milking robots by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to extract milk from the cattle without direct contact and collect data regarding the cattle. Milking robots are automatic milking systems or devices that milk the cattle without direct human labor and help in reducing cost, automating the milking process, and increasing efficacy by collecting data on the cattle.
Milking Robots Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Segmentation
By System Type: Single-Stall Unit, Multi-Stall Unit, Automated Milking Rotary
By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services
By Herd Size: Below 100, Between 100 and 1,000, Above 1,000
By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.
Market Size Data
Forecast period: Historical and Future
By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Major market players such as DeLaval, GEA Group AG, Lely Holding S.a.r.l., Fullwood Packo, Afimilk Agricultural Cooperative Ltd., Hokofarm Group B.V., Dairymaster, Paul Mueller Company
The market report analyzes milking robots market size, milking robots market segments, milking robots market growth drivers, milking robots market growth across geographies, and milking robots market competitors' revenues and market positioning.
