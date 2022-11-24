Edison's Co Offers Free Consultation to Winners of Asia Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Competition
EINPresswire.com/ -- Edison's Co today announced free consultation as a prize for the winners of the Asia Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Competition. This is a huge incentive for entrepreneurs in Asia who want to get their businesses off the ground.
Edison's Co, a branding company founded in Silicon Valley, is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs succeed by offering a comprehensive set of services and products. The company's team consists of experienced professionals who specialize in social media strategy, content automation, global PR, and startup idea validation services.
Johnson Chiang, CEO of Edison’s Co, said, "We are excited to offer our expertise to the winners of the Asia Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Competition. We want to help them take their businesses to the next level and realize their full potential."
The free consultation will include an in-depth analysis of the business model, as well as advice on how to improve branding, marketing and overall operations, a valuable opportunity for any startup in Asia looking to take their business to the next level.
There are many competitions for startups these days, but few offer real opportunities for startups in Asia to gain exposure, recognition, and valuable resources that can help their businesses succeed like Asia Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Competition does. By providing top-notch support and guidance through Edison’s Co’s free consultation service to the competition's winners, entrepreneurs in Asia have a real chance to realize their dreams.
If you're ready to take your startup to the next level, enter the Asia Startup Competition today for a chance to win free consultation service from Edison’s Co.
Edison’s Co:
Website: https://www.edisonsco.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/edisonsco
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison%27s-co
Asia Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Competition:
Website: https://iaedcasia.com/
Jasmine Hu
