Cold Pressed Oil Market To Reach US$ 37.13 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 5.42%

Cold Pressed Oil Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cold Pressed Oil Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global cold pressed oil market size reached US$ 26.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 37.13 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.42% during 2022-2027.

Cold-pressed oil, also known as cold-drawn or virgin oil, is a purer form of naturally extracted oil. It is extracted from pressed vegetables, seeds, nuts, and fruits. It is a rich source of antioxidants, oleic acid, essential polyunsaturated fatty acids, and vitamins E, K, and C, which help to mitigate the risk of heart diseases, resist inflammation, offer constipation relief, and moisten skin. It also contains Vitamin E and phenols, which helps lower bad cholesterol and blood pressure levels, protect the liver from oxidative damage, and suppress oxidative stress. Owing to these properties, cold-pressed oil is widely used in the food, agriculture, cosmetics, and personal care industry.

Global Cold Pressed Oil Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the significant expansion of the food and beverage (F&B) industry. In addition, the rising awareness among consumers regarding the high nutritional value and various health benefits associated with consuming cold-pressed oil is contributing to the market growth. Health-conscious consumers are adopting cold pressed oil in cooking, marinating salads, and dietary supplements. Moreover, the escalating demand for cold-pressed oil in the cosmetic industry as a natural ingredient for manufacturing several beauty care products to moisturize skin and eliminate dandruff from hair is providing a thrust to the market growth. Cold-pressed oils consists of fatty acids, such as oleic and linoleic acid, which are highly beneficial in treating acne, as they are rich in antioxidants, brighten skin, and prevent acne. Besides this, the easy product availability on several online and e-commerce retailing distribution channels at cost-effective rates is also accelerating product demand across the globe. Furthermore, investments in research and development (R&D) activities and strategic collaborations amongst key players to introduce eco-friendly procedures to produce cold-pressed oil is creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

• Bunge Limited

• FreshMill Oils

• Gramiyum NatureFresh

• Lala Jagdish Prasad & Company (Lala Group)

• Naissance Trading

• Statfold Seed Oils Ltd

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Palm Oil

• Coconut Oil

• Cottonseed Oil

• Olive Oil

• Palm Kernel Oil

• Peanut Oil

• Rapeseed Oil

• Soybean Oil

• Sunflower Seed Oil

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Food Industry

• Agriculture

• Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

