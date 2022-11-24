Military Communications Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis & Forecast Till 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

One of the major challenges faced by Military Communications Market globally is the high installation cost of Safety and Security communication systems.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for Military Communications is forecast to reach $37.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2026. The Military Communications Market is estimated to witness a sustainable growth over the forecast period majorly because of its applications in Governmental Organizations in embedded systems for communications. In day-to-day lives where end users come through many situations in which human life and other services for society are at risk and end-users require next-level communication flexibility, vast coverage, high capacity, high security, high data rate and low latency satellite communications between first responders and the receiver. It is essential to avoid or at least reduce damage during any sort of communication process. Rise in security concerns of various industries and fast-growing technology in communication sector is expected to drive the market growth. On the other hand, factors such as slow adoption of technology such as software defined radio, high installation costs, lack of accessibility, limited data capacity hinders its market growth. Lack of transparency between Military organizations and private narrow band radio network systems providers brings major challenge for the Military Communications Market growth.

Key Takeaways

1. The Military Communications Market is estimated to witness a sustainable growth over the forecast period because human life and other services for society are at risk and where fast and reliable communications between first responders and the receivers is essential.

2. Ongoing demands of next-level communication flexibility, vast coverage, high capacity, high security, high data rate and low latency communications between military personnel and the receiver tends to promote technological advancements which uplifts market growth.

3. Rising security concerns in various military organizations where the communication with the responder is most important tends to drive its market growth in many Governmental Organizations.

4. The capabilities of LTE networks are not only bound within the Military Communications of systems on respective solutions, but to enrich them by allowing users to exchange multimedia content in addition to voice and enjoy access to mobile broadband. These features promote the adoption of LTE technology and thus enhances the market growth.



Segment Analysis

Military Communications Market Segment Analysis - By Network Technology: Long-term Evolution (LTE) has dominated the Military Communications Market with 32% share in 2020 as compared to the other Network technologies. LTE network provides more efficient and faster way of communication as compared to other network technologies such as software defined radio. The requirements of public safety communications are rapidly changing in the forecast period which involves the adoption of broadband-based multimedia applications, remote surveillance, and robotic technologies such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These demands among public safety agencies are replacing their narrow-band public safety networks with LTE-based networks. This promotes the adaption of LTE network technology. With ongoing developments, LTE has been further upgraded which is named VoLTE (Voice-over Long-term Evolution) which provides high speed wireless communication.

Military Communications Market Segment Analysis - By Type: High costs associated with the R&D and deployment of a satellite in the space is anticipated to increase the demand for the HF radio system which is cost-efficient and more reliable compared to satellite communication. This increase in deployment of HF radios especially in military end-user applications is anticipated to drive the military communication market growth. The global HF Radio Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The growing number of contracts between the manufacturers and the government of various countries for the supply of HF radios will drive the market growth. Countries such as Afghanistan, Australia, and others have immense demand for HF Radio.

Military Communications Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: North America accounts for the highest market among other regions by geography at 38.5% in 2020. The market growth in this region is predominantly rising due to economies such as United States, Canada and Mexico. Ongoing developments in technologies to increase communication flexibility, vast coverage, high capacity, high security, high data rate and low latency communications uplifts the market growth in this region. North America is closely followed by Europe in which United Kingdom has the largest market. The Military Communications Association (TCCA), a global leader in the promotion of standardised Military Communications solutions in United Kingdom and many other organizations adopted Industry 4.0 to provides many opportunities by Industrial IoT Technology that will enhance public safety at the global level. These developments will elevate the Military Communications Market in global market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Military Communications Industry are -

1. Ascom

2. Cobham Wireless

3. Ericsson

4. Harris

5. Huawei

