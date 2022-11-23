Meeting with representatives of the Asian Development Bank

UZBEKISTAN, November 23 - On November 23 this year, the First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan Ilkhom Norkulov held a meeting with the Chief Economist of the Asian Development Bank Albert Park.

The meeting was attended by Senior Economist of the Asian Development Bank Begzod Jalilov, Director of the Institute for Forecasting and Macroeconomic Research Umid Abidkhojaev, Director of the Department for the Development of International Cooperation and the Protocol Service of the Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction Shukhrat Matkarimov and other responsible representatives.

The meeting discussed economic reforms in the country, ensuring macroeconomic stability, reducing poverty, reducing and mitigating the effects of climate change, green and inclusive economic growth, accelerating the transition to a digital economy, developing human capital, in particular in the field of education, preparing competitive personnel with high potential for the labor market.

Also at the meeting, the parties exchanged views on improving the social protection system, achieving energy efficiency, developing the infrastructure of the economic and social sphere, privatization processes, ongoing public-private partnership projects, improving technological efficiency and relations in the field of economic growth.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed on further development and expansion of cooperation.

Source: Ministry of Economic Development and Poverty Reduction of the Republic of Uzbekistan