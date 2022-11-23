Additional Tasks for Developing the Space Industry Identified

UZBEKISTAN, November 23 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev became familiar with the presentation of additional measures aimed at the development of space activities.

As it is well-known, according to the Presidential Decree dated August 30, 2019, the «Uzbekspace» Agency was established under the Cabinet of Ministers. Over the past period, a number of measures to form a regulatory legal framework and create the necessary infrastructure in the area have been undertaken. However, the progress does not meet the scale and trends in the development of the world space economy.

For instance, the total market for space services in the world was worth close to $400 billion in 2020. A large share is occupied by remote Earth sensing, satellite communications, and navigation services. The need for the space services will only grow in the future.

In this regard, a five-year concept and a «roadmap» for the development of the space industry were developed under the instructions of the President. It defines goals for the remote Earth sensing, the creation of a national telecommunications satellite constellation, the establishment of a research and production center, as well as training specialists, and providing support for aerospace startups.

It is also set to assign additional tasks to the «Uzbekspace» Agency. This is, for instance, the identification of violations in the spheres of the economy by analyzing satellite images, the implementation of state space monitoring, and the preparation of proposals for the use of advanced technologies.

The President was interested in the final results of the proposed measures.

As it is noted, the development of the industry shall support a wide range of areas, including agriculture and water management, land relations, ecology and geology. Thus, the level of accuracy in the analysis of types and areas of crops, illegal land occupation and unauthorized organization of landfills will reach 95%. The protection of hydraulic facilities, subsoil and minerals resourced will be strengthened as well.

The President approved these proposals and instructed to adopt the relevant documents.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan