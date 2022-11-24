Japan Epigenetics Market to Gain Revenue of USD 48.6 Mn by 2027 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japan Epigenetics Market is forecast to exhibit growth in revenue from US$ 23.6 Mn in 2021 to US$ 48.6 Mn by 2027, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027.
Epigenetics is the subject of the branch of genetics and studies cellular and physiological trait variations that arise as a result of environmental or ecological factors that switch genes on and off and affect the cellular capacity to read genes without being impacted by genetics. While the underlying DNA or RNA sequence remains unchanged, epigenetics alters the phenotype rather than the genotype of an organism. Additionally, epigenetic modifications are crucial for development because they are dynamic and alter in response to environmental factors. On the other hand, these changes can last and pass down from generation to generation. Epigenetics is one of the most important areas of developmental genetics and molecular biology since it affects the biology and genetic manifestations of the majority of organisms.
Factors Affecting Market Growth
The aspects driving the Japan epigenetics market are the rising pharmaceutical R&D investments and expenditures as well as mounting demand on healthcare providers to lower healthcare expenses. For instance, in April 2021, Merck, a renowned science and technology firm, announced an investment of US$ 20 million to increase production and R&D capacity at its Shizuoka, Japan, location.
The rising commercial growth of biopharma firms across developed and developing countries drive new biological drugs, which are further increasing the biologics manufacturing services in the Japan epigenetics industry throughout the analysis period.
Additionally, the growing use of epigenetics in cancer treatment is driving the demand for epigenetics. Human disease, particularly cancer, is frequently correlated with epigenetic dysregulation. Epigenetic targeted mechanisms have been used in the treatment of hematological abnormalities and have revealed the realistic therapeutic potential for tumors with the growth of various medications targeting epigenetic regulators. Epigenetics therapy has been shown to be useful in treating a variety of cancers. The epigenetics market in Japan is growing as a result of the increased understanding and use of these mechanisms in the treatment of cancer.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The recent COVID-19 pandemic caused a reduction in the epigenetics industry of about 3.2% in 2020. The pandemic had a significant impact on raw material suppliers, manufacturers, and other end users. Lockdown and social distancing tactics have compelled factories and production facilities to remain closed, which has caused a substantial decline in the sales of epigenetic services, instruments, and other products. Additionally, the limited availability of qualified workers and a fall in research activity owing to the lab closures and less clinical testing had declined the Japan epigenetics market growth.
On the other hand, investments in cutting-edge technologies, such as the adoption of automated devices with the application of AI and machine learning, will help the market gain traction and support the expansion of the epigenetics industry. Though the demand for epigenetics will continue to rise at an unprecedented rate following COVID-19, the market value will gradually increase over the course of the projection years.
Segmentation Analysis
In 2021, on the basis of product type, the kits segment accounted for a share of approx 22% in the Japan epigenetics industry and is also anticipated to hold the highest annual growth rate over the forecast period due to its increased usage from research actions and their vertical applications, require during the entire protocol and other pre-requisite measures of DNA study have fueled the growth of the segment. In addition, within the kit segment, the ChIP kits segment will reach a valuation of US$ 5 million by 2027.
In 2021, on the basis of technology, the DNA methylation segment had a leading share in the Japan epigenetics market due to the growing application of this technique in academic and research institutes. On the other hand, the bromodomains segment will grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2022 to 2027.
In 2021, in terms of application, the oncology segment acquired a share of 55% in the Japan epigenetics market due to the growing usage of epigenetics in cancer treatment. However, in the non-oncology, the autoimmune segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period.
In 2021, on the basis of end-users, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies held a significant share in the Japan epigenetics market owing to the increasing R&D for drug resistance generated by oncology, microorganisms, drug discovery for non-oncology applications, and molecular aspects of cancer. On the other hand, the contract research organizations segment is likely to experience the highest compound annual growth rate of 13% throughout the forecast years.
Leading Companies
The prominent players profiled in the Japan epigenetics market are:
Abcam PLC
Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited
Illumina, Inc.
Rhelixa Inc.
National Institute of Genetics
Epigenereon
RIKEN
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The Japan epigenetics market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Technology, Application, and End-Users.
Segmentation based on Product Type
Reagents
Kits
o Bisulfite Conversion Kits
o ChIP Kits
o RNA Kit
o Others
Instruments
Software Tools
o EpiGRAPH
o BiQ Analyzer
o RnBeads
o Others
Enzymes
Proteins & Peptides
Antibodies
Services
Segmentation based on Technology
DNA Methylation
Histone Methylation
Histone Acetylation
Bromodomains
Non-coding RNA
Other
Segmentation based on Application
Oncology
Non-oncology
o Cardiovascular diseases
o Neurodegenerative
o Autoimmune
Segmentation based on End-Users
Academic and Research Institutes
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
Research and consulting firms
