At 5.7% CAGR, Physiotherapy Services Market Size Worth US$53.4 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC
The growing population of the elderly requiring therapeutic exercise is set to drive the Physiotherapy Services MarketHYDERABAD , TELANGANA , INDIA, November 24, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Physiotherapy Services Market size is estimated to reach $53.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Physiotherapy services are offered by the service providers to patients for the treatment of injury and ailment by way of physical techniques like exercise over medicine and surgery. Cryotherapy is applied in numerous ways within physiotherapy. Continuous passive motion units can efficiently reduce post-operative pain and edema. Iontophoresis is a kind of electrical stimulation utilized to assist in applying medicine to the body during physical therapy. Heat therapy can assist the muscles and soft tissue to unwind and extend better, enhancing blood flow and circulation. Outcomes of investigations conducted have offered high-level proof that therapeutic exercise was advantageous for patients across wide areas of physiotherapy practice. The growing population of the elderly requiring therapeutic exercise is set to drive the Physiotherapy Services Market. The progress in existing services in combination with novel technologies is set to propel the growth of the Physiotherapy Services Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Physiotherapy Services Industry Outlook.
Key Takeaways:
Geographically, North America (Physiotherapy Services market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the rising count of patients enduring osteoporosis in the U.S. and Canada and undergoing cryotherapy in the North American region.
The growth of the Physiotherapy Services Market is being driven by rising awareness regarding the advantages of physiotherapy services including cryotherapy among people in developing countries. However, physiotherapy is an expensive treatment, specifically, if a person is seriously injured and requires instant medical treatment. This is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Physiotherapy Services Market.
Physiotherapy Services Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market would be provided in the Physiotherapy Services Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
Physiotherapy Services Market Segment Analysis - By Application: The Physiotherapy Services Market based on the application can be further segmented into Orthopaedic Physical Therapy, Geriatric Physical Therapy, Neurological Physical Therapy, Cardiopulmonary And Pulmonary Physical Therapy and Others. The Orthopaedic Physical Therapy Segment held the largest share of the Physiotherapy Services market in 2021. This growth is fueled by expanding application of orthopedic physical therapy for the physical treatment of the musculoskeletal system. The surging application of orthopedic physical therapy for recovering from an injury is further propelling the growth of the Orthopaedic Physical Therapy segment. Furthermore, the Geriatric Physical Therapy segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the surging application of geriatric physical therapy to relieve pain and enhance mobility utilizing a series of exercises and treatments for ailments connected with old age.
Physiotherapy Services Market Segment Analysis - By Type: The Physiotherapy Services Market based on type can be further segmented into Hydrotherapy, Cryotherapy, Ultrasound, Electric Stimulation and Heat Therapy. The Ultrasound Segment held the largest Physiotherapy Services market share in 2021. This growth is fueled by the skyrocketing application of ultrasound treatment to accelerate restoration by lessening swelling and edema. Therapeutic ultrasound is a treatment modality, typically utilized in physical therapy. It is utilized to offer deep heating to soft tissues in the body. The regulatory approval and introduction of novel products by manufacturers are further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Electric Stimulation segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the snowballing application of electrical stimulation for the treatment of neurological ailments like stroke, cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s Disease.
Physiotherapy Services Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: The Physiotherapy Services Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the Rest of the World. North America (Physiotherapy Services Market) dominated the physiotherapy services market with a 35% share of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is fueled by the increasing predominance of cardiovascular and neurological ailments among the elderly in the North American region. The growing patient pool is further propelling the growth of Physiotherapy Services, thereby contributing to the Physiotherapy Services Outlook, in the North American region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2027.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Physiotherapy Services industry are -
1. AmeriCare Physical Therapy
2. Back in Motion Physical Therapy LLC
3. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
4. Crystal Palace Physio Group (Vita Health Group)
5. Professional Physical Therapy
