Aerial Imaging Market Share Worth US $5.09 Billion by 2026 - New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Perceptibly, low-wages and education will further reduce the employment of labourers in the agricultural sector which will drive the Aerial Imaging Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Market for Aerial Imaging is forecast to reach $5.09 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2026. The Aerial Imaging Market is driven by the increasing applications of aerial imaging in the agriculture, government, civil engineering, research, and other sectors. The increasing adoption of aerial imagery in multiple application areas, such as surveillance and monitoring, Geospatial, energy and resource management, conservation and research, exhibition and live entertainment, disaster management, construction and development has been the key driver for the market. The demand for high oblique in the aerial imagery market is expected to grow at fastest pace during the forecast period. With the increasing crime rate and rise in advanced defense technologies, the growth for aerial imagery market is expected to be high from defense sector.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16300/aerial-imaging-market.html

Key Takeaways

1. The Internet of Things is a launch pad for the drone sensors. This factor drives the demand for drone aerial spraying in the forecast period. The growing adoption of unmanned aerial vehicles in defence and other industries is expected to boost the demand for aerial imaging services.

2. The increasing popularity of location-based services and technological developments in the field of advanced aerial camera systems and drone technology will spur the growth of aerial video photography.

3. The application of aerial imagery in applications such as homeland security and management of environmental changes will drive the demand for aerial imaging.

4. The growing incidences of natural disasters will enhance the growth of aerial imaging.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16300

Segment Analysis

Aerial Imaging Market Segment Analysis - By Imaging Type: Vertical aerial imaging is the more common imaging type used in the current market at 62% share in 2020. Although the use of aerial imaging technique is cost-effective there are certain challenges associated with its employment, such as lack of safety insurance, limited assurance, and concern of privacy when the action is performed by a drone or other autonomous devices. At present, journalists are operating drones to collect valuable information but there are certain challenges associated with it such as negative public perception, privacy violation risk, operational safety risk, hazards are among others. Besides these challenges, aerial photography also provide with an amazing experience such as perfect shot, elevated angle view, and pilot handling experience among others. Oblique aerial photographs provide the viewer with an easily comprehensible image of a location and is useful for looking at foreground building frontages. Thus, the oblique Aerial Imaging Market is set to grow at a higher rate.

Aerial Imaging Market Segment Analysis - By End Use Industry: The defence sector will dominate the Aerial Imaging Market in the coming years growing at a CAGR of 11.6%. This segment uses aerial imaging to safeguard border areas and prepare map structures. Other areas such as research and exploration, mining, oil and gas, archaeological surveys, and resource management also use aerial imaging. The increasing awareness of precision agriculture for field mapping and crop scouting has compelled the farmers to use aerial imaging in the farming. This will drive agriculture as the fastest growing segment in the Aerial Imaging Market.

Aerial Imaging Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: North America is expected to dominate the Aerial Imaging Market during the forecast period due to the large-scale applications of aerial imagery in the energy, agriculture, and defence sectors in this region. North America had a share of 36% in 2020 due to significant adoption in the U.S market. Europe and Asia-Pacific follow in terms of market share. Asia Pacific is expected to have the fastest growth in the coming years due to growing applications of drone filming in government and agricultural sectors in countries such as China and India. The Middle East and African markets are expected to be driven by the increasing applications of aerial imagery in the tourism industry. The South American market will be driven by the growing applications of aerial imagery in the agricultural and industrial sectors.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in Aerial Imaging Industry are -

1. NRC Group ASA

2. Cicade s.a

3. Digital Aerial Solutions

4. Cooper Aerial Surveys Co

5. Fugro N.V.

Click on the following link to buy the Aerial Imaging Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16300

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. Optical Imaging Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/127/global-optical-imaging-devices-market-research-report.html

B. Mobile Mapping Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15299/mobile-mapping-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062