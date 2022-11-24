Content Delivery Network market Size Expected to Reach USD $ 29.2 billion with CAGR of 15.2% by 2026 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD , TELANGANA, INDIA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Content Delivery Network market is expected to reach $29.2 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. The rising recognition of wealthy media content and the growing demand for online gaming are enhancing the growth of the content delivery network market. Moreover, the rapid transition of media organizations towards digital distribution model and the rising use of internet services are driving the content delivery network (CDN) market. The increasing use of mobile devices such as smartphones, laptops, and so on has propelled the need for live video streaming and OTT services from applications such as Amazon Prime, Netflix, and so on. In conjunction with this, in recent times the COVID-19 lockdown is also highly enhancing several applications growth such as media and entertainment, online gaming and education are further driving the growth of the CDN market during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Key Takeaways

1. North America dominated the market by a market share of more than 37% in 2020, growing dominance of popular social media and OTT platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, encent Video, iQiyi, and Youku and many others has been rising in this region.

2. Cloud security solutions is growing at a highest CAGR of 18.2% in the forecast period. As this solutions help in protecting data from thefts and loss, along with reducing attacks that can hamper network performance.

3. Content Delivery Network in Media & Services segment is growing at a CAGR of 14.2% in the forecast period. Owing to Increase in live streamed content, rising adoption of cloud-based video streaming solutions, and upsurge in demand for online videos in developing economies are set to drive the growth of the Media and Entertainment market.

4. Content Delivery Network top 10 companies include iScaler Ltd., ChinacacheÂ, Akamai Technologies Inc., Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd, Amazon Web Services Inc., CenturyLink Technology Singapore Pte. Ltd., MaxCDN, Limelight Networks Inc., Fastly Inc., Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.),Hibernia Networks, Verizon Communication Inc., CDNetworks Co Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd., Internap Japan Co. Ltd., Cloud flare Inc. among others.

Segment Analysis

Content Delivery Network Market Segment Analysis -By Solution: Cloud security solutions is growing at a highest CAGR of 18.2% in the forecast period. These solutions help in protecting data from thefts and loss, along with reducing attacks that can hamper network performance. Similarly, with rising online threats, users are demanding a secured online experience as more of personal data as well as business related information have moved online. In addition, Cloud security solution provides a more secured network by absorbing less sophisticated attacks as well simplifying the bandwidth. This also helps in blocking threats as well as limiting abusive bots and crawlers, thus decreasing the hack and spam attacks. Moreover, with the help of cloud security, websites and data centers are able to reduce the downtime risks, DDOS attacks thus improving the standards for data security. These solutions also help in transforming enterprise networks towards accelerating applications and lowering costs. In addition, this cloud security helps in protecting the devices from such harmful sites and also protects data files with optimum efficiency. Hence these benefits are analyzed to drive the market in the forecast period 2021-2026.

Content Delivery Network Market Segment Analysis -By Industry Vertical: Content Delivery Network in Media & Services segment is growing at a CAGR of 14.2% in the forecast period 2021-2026. Media and Entertainment segment is anticipated to reach Increase in live streamed content, rising adoption of cloud-based video streaming solutions, and upsurge in demand for online videos in developing economies are set to drive the growth of the Media and Entertainment market. The voluminous increase in the amount of data generated by media and entertainment firms has created a need for reliable Content Delivery Network (CDN) solutions. The media and entertainment segment is utilizing full capabilities of CDN solutions to offer secure and best quality viewing experience to its users. Content delivery network solutions help in lowering the delay and optimize the overall content delivery process. Hence, viewers get a high-quality viewing experience, and this, in turn, increases the revenue for the media and entertainment enterprises. As the demand for OTT platforms across the globe is rising, several companies are adopting Content delivery network solutions in order to optimize the performance.

Content Delivery Network Market Segment Analysis - By Geography: North America dominated the market by a market share of more than 36% in 2020, growing dominance of popular social media and OTT platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, encent Video, iQiyi, and Youku and many others has been rising in this region. Similarly, Initiatives such as partnerships and collaborations aim to favor content delivery. Akamai China CDN, in collaboration with China Net Center, is designed to simplify the ability to deliver fast, reliable, and safe digital experiences to consumers in Mainland China. In addition, Partnerships with local ISPs, China CDN brings customers closer to digital content in major metropolitan areas as well as in inland regions. The built-in cache optimization maximizes the amount of content offloaded from a server that leads to major improvements in performance.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Content Delivery Network Industry are -

1. iScaler Ltd.

2. Chinacache

3. Akamai Technologies Inc.

4. Wangsu Science

5. Amazon Web Services Inc.

