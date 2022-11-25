Curium partners with Linh AI to enable high-quality ground truths using its multi-modal sensor calibration technology
SINGAPORE, November 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curium, a leading developer of automated calibration services for Autonomous Systems has formed a partnership with Linh AI a leading provider of data annotation tools and services for Camera and LiDAR sensors.
Curium's automated calibration software ensures that the vehicle's sensor suite is working as it should, even under dynamically changing conditions. This is a critical problem to solve, as sensors which are out of adjustment can lead to mis-detections and accidents. Curium’s offering will leverage Linh AI’s Graviton platform to manage, curate, and semi-automatically annotate data at scale by connecting AV companies with a network of thousands of annotators.
Through the partnership agreement, Curium will apply its patented calibration techniques to its advanced driving system which helps to ensure high-quality sensor data for both LiDAR and Camera sensors. The generated data will be processed with Linh AI’s platform to generate high-quality ground truths for ML training.
Curium and Linh AI will also cross-sell their products and services throughout Southeast Asia across multiple sectors, including automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), shuttles, robotaxis, and various industrial applications. The partnership between the companies builds on Curium's strong relationships in Asia, including Korea, Japan, and the EU.
"We are pleased to announce our partnership with LinhAI to provide them with high-quality sensor fused data for their Graviton platform to generate reliable ground truths for ML training for AD applications," said Dr. Ali Hasnain, CEO, and founder of Curium.
About Curium
Curium is a market-leading innovator in sensor calibration technologies with a patent pending solution for multi-sensor calibration. This approach to calibration ensures that the development of autonomous systems such as Autonomous Vehicles can be rapidly escalated to levels 4 and 5 of automation. This is done by Curium's ability to perform Continuous Dynamic Calibration™ (CDC) across multiple sensor types such as LiDAR, Radar, and Cameras, ensuring complete confidence in the accuracy and reliability of the sensor data and therefore enabling AI modules to make accurate decisions all the time, every time. For more information, visit www.curium.sg.
About Linh AI
Linh AI is a leading provider of data annotation services for computer vision in South East Asia. Linh AI’s technology helps companies manage, curate, and annotate data with quality at scale. Linh AI’s platform connects, trains, and rates a strong network of annotators in South East Asia. This provides AI companies with access to high quality and cost-effective annotation workforce. Linh AI’s semi-automated annotation tools for Camera and LiDAR sensors further bring down the cost of annotation which expedites the development of Autonomous Vehicles. For more information, visit www.linh.ai.
Media Team
