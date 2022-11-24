Submit Release
Encouraging De-escalation in Syria and Turkey

The United States urges an immediate de-escalation in northern Syria. We are deeply concerned by recent military action that destabilizes the region, threatens our shared goal to fight ISIS, and endangers civilians and U.S. personnel.

We understand Turkey has legitimate security concerns regarding terrorism.  At the same time, we have consistently communicated our serious concerns about the impact of escalation in Syria on our D-ISIS goals and on civilians on both sides of the border. We express our sincere condolences for the loss of civilian life that has occurred in Syria and Turkey.

