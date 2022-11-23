Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,059 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,529 in the last 365 days.

Public Notice

Public Notice

 

The Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination office, which is located at the third floor of the Ministry of Finance and Treasury Building at Town Ground has sustained considerable scale of interior damage as a result of yesterday’s 7.3 magnitude earthquake.

Due to this, the office is currently closed close until further notice. A team from the Ministry of Infrastructure Development will assess the extent of the damage as well as conduct risk assessment on the building to ascertain what to do next.

In the meantime, staff of the ministry are hereby advised to stay at home and keep checking their emails on what to do next.

Ends//

You just read:

Public Notice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.