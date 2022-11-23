Public Notice

The Ministry of National Planning and Development Coordination office, which is located at the third floor of the Ministry of Finance and Treasury Building at Town Ground has sustained considerable scale of interior damage as a result of yesterday’s 7.3 magnitude earthquake.

Due to this, the office is currently closed close until further notice. A team from the Ministry of Infrastructure Development will assess the extent of the damage as well as conduct risk assessment on the building to ascertain what to do next.

In the meantime, staff of the ministry are hereby advised to stay at home and keep checking their emails on what to do next.

Ends//