DYU will show up at the Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show in Hong Kong
DYU T1 and DYU V8 electric bike to be unveiled”SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DYU, the leading micro E-mobility brand, will participate in the Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show Hong Kong from October 11th - 14th at Booth 2C14, Asiaworld-Expo, Hong Kong.
During the exhibition, the attendees will get a chance to take a look & test-ride DYU's newly launched models: King750 and FF500. DYU King750 comes with a high-speed powerful 48V/750W motor and a max speed of 28 mph. In addition, max mileage can reach up to 60 miles.
DYU’s classic models such as R1, D3F, D3 Plus, S3, and A9 electric bikes will also be showcased. Our best-seller model D3F electric bike, which stands out in its compact and stylish design, has sold for over 1 million units globally.
Also, being unveiled at the show will be the DYU T1 and V8! T1 is a fully fordable E-bike with pedal-assist mode(Torque Sensor Technology) and V8 is a super cool model with 750W High-Efficiency Motor and a 20-inch fat tire!
We look forward to meeting you at the exhibition. Please come to our booth and enjoy a fun and amazing test ride with DYU E-bikes!
About DYU
DYU, Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China focuses on designing, researching, manufacturing and selling of electric bicycles. DYU has a self-operated production factory located in Huizhou. DYU had an annual electric two-wheeled vehicle production capacity of approximately 600 thousand units, supported by more than 200 employees. DYU’s global network covered over 60 countries worldwide and consisted of over 100 distributors. United Mobility, Inc is the American company of DYU.
Website:
https://dyucycle.com/
https://dyuglobal.com/
Jesse Jin
DYU
+86 187 6887 7815
