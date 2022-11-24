Grissom to hold public KC-46A scoping meeting

Grissom is holding a public meeting Dec. 6, from 5-8 p.m. at the Milestone Event Center located at 1458 North Liberator St., Peru, IN 46970.

The meeting is designed to inform community members on a proposed beddown of 12 KC-46A Pegasus aircraft as part of the Main Operating Base 5 mission.

While not selected as the primary location, Grissom was selected as a preferred alternate location for the latest KC-46 refueling aircraft.

March Air Reserve Base in Riverside California was selected as the primary location.

“The event is designed to be a ‘come-and-go’ meeting,” said Douglas Hays, chief of public affairs. “Guests can show up at any time during the event, review displays, talk with leadership, pilots of both the KC-46 and KC-135R Stratotanker, and learn more about the potential environmental impact if the latest air refueler is based out of Grissom.”

Public comments will be accepted, but public testimony will not be an option.

The Air Force is developing an environmental scoping study to address the potential environmental consequences of the KC-46A MOB 5 beddown.

“We’ve had tremendous support from the community as we’ve gone through the KC-46 basing process,” Hays said. “We hope that our community partners will take advantage of this public meeting to visit us and learn more about the basing process.”

The purpose of the MOB5 mission is to provide a fully capable, combat operational KC-46A aerial refueling squadron, or squadrons, to accomplish aerial refueling and related missions.

More information on the process, is available online at: http://www.kc-46a-mob5.com/

The 434th ARW is the largest <a href="http://www.af.mil/AboutUs/FactSheets/Display/tabid/224/Article/104524/kc-135-stratotanker.aspx">KC-135R Stratotanker</a> unit in the <a href="http://www.afrc.af.mil/">Air Force Reserve Command</a>. The Citizen Airmen from the Hoosier Wing routinely deploy around the world in support of the Air Force mission.

Stay connected with the 434th ARW on <a href="http://www.facebook.com/434ARW">Facebook</a> and <a href="http://www.twitter.com/434ARW">Twitter</a>.