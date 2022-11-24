Five Reserve Charleston Airmen earn Distinguished Flying Cross



Lt. Col. Trey Adams, 701 AS C-17 pilot (now retired)

Maj. David Gantt, 701 AS C-17 pilot

Capt. Dennis Connor, 701 AS C-17 pilot

Master Sgt. Leah Schmidt, 701 AS loadmaster

Tech. Sgt. Dennis Hiott, 701 AS loadmaster

Maj. Williams Cuchens, former active duty C-17 pilot and current 701 AS C-17 pilot

Capt. Leslie Green, 375th Air Expeditionary Squadron flight nurse (Green was the flight nurse who flew with the 701 AS crew and assisted in delivering the baby)