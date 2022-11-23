Submit Release
Registration Underway for Buffalo Ridge Refuge December 17 Young Sportsman Squirrel Hunt

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will hold a Young Sportsman Squirrel Hunt at Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County on Saturday, Dec. 17. There is no cost to participate for youth ages 6-16. This hunt will replace the hunt that was previously held in February at Buffalo Ridge Refuge. The hunt will be limited to 30 participants, and breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Event Schedule:

6 a.m. – Breakfast and Mandatory Safety Instruction

7 a.m. – Youth Squirrel Hunt

Noon – Lunch

Interested hunters may register through the TWRA here.

 For more information, contact Donald Hosse, TWRA Wildlife Education Program Coordinator at don.hosse@tn.gov.

 

2022 Buffalo Ridge Young Sportsman Squirrel Hunt Registration

