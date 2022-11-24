Highlights from the Construction Links Network platform this week - November 24, 2022
The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more. Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content on the Internet, through social media and our popular e-Newsletters. Ideal for product / service releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, videos and more.
Top videos this week include a time-lapse of the new underpass installed for Hurontario LRT. This Timescapes time-lapse, which they captured for Mobilinx on the Hurontario LRT (Hazel McCallion Line) project, took place in Mississauga over the course of 55 hours in late October. This project was especially unique due to a process called “push box” or “box-jacking” used to complete the work. Timescapes wants to give a shout out to all involved parties in creating this video including Mobilinx, Bot Construction Group, Amico Affiliates, and Priestly Demolition Inc.
The second top video is courtesy of Top Fives who take a look at 15 of the biggest construction projects around the world that were partially built and cancelled during construction.
More content shares from members include:
• Nesbitt Training - Lessons from the team
• Skyline Group - A Roof Crossover Closes The Gap Between Two Flat Roof Buildings
• Bridgit - What should be included in construction schedules of values?
• OnTraccr Technologies - 7 Common Construction Claims & How to Avoid Them
• International Association of Plumbing and Mechanical Officials - IAPMO Seeks Technical Committee Members for 2027 UPC and UMC
• Cooper Equipment Rentals - 9 Things You Should Know When Renting Heat Equipment For Your Jobsite
• Sustainable Buildings Canada - SBC’s The Greenroom Podcast: Episode 3
• Timescapes Canada – Video - New underpass installed for Hurontario LRT
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
Arnie Gess
About
Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.
