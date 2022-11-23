DHEC Issues New Consent Order Requiring New Indy to Take Additional Actions for Ending Issues at its Catawba Facility

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Nov. 23, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) entered into a Consent Order with New Indy Catawba LLC that requires New Indy to take additional and significant actions that will fully correct and control undesirable levels in the communities surrounding its Catawba facility.

This Consent Order amends the Order to Correct Undesirable Levels that DHEC initially issued to New Indy on May 7, 2021. New Indy has agreed to meet the requirements by the deadlines established within the Nov. 23 Consent Order.

“We have worked with New Indy to have them take the necessary steps to provide long-term relief to the surrounding communities, and we are pleased to have reached this agreement with them that will help achieve that goal,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director.

On Nov. 16, 2022, a Consent Decree between the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and New Indy was approved by the United States District Court. DHEC’s Nov. 23 Consent Order supplements the requirements of the federal Consent Decree, ordering the facility to perform additional actions ― at a substantial cost to New Indy ― that DHEC believes are necessary to completely prevent undesirable levels and have the facility maintain compliance with the Pollution Control Act.

DHEC will continue to provide updates and new information on its New Indy odor investigation webpage.

