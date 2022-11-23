Phenom Resources Expands the Vanadium Deposit on its Flagship Nevada Project

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2022) - Phenom Resources Corp. PHNM PHNMF 1PY ("Phenom" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the second and final report on shallow vanadium drilling from the 2022 summer program on its flagship Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project on the Carlin Gold Trend. This summer the Company completed 49 shallow vertical RC drill holes in four sectors (north, south, east and west of the deposit) in an effort to expand the outer limits of the Carlin vanadium deposit (see Figure 1).

Paul Cowley, President & CEO of the Company states, "The 2022 summer drilling program met its objectives by expanding the size of the vanadium deposit in three of the four sectors (north, west and east) beyond the limits of previous drilling showing continuity of consistent good vanadium grades and widths near surface. With the success of this program, it opens up the deposit to further expansion in four new areas, outlined in Figure 1, which will be drilled before a new resource estimate is done."

Western Sector Results

Nineteen holes generally 50 metres apart were completed in an area 300 metres by 250 metres in the western limits of the deposit. Intercepts tabled below, are new and outside of the 2019 Indicated resource estimate. Two generally flat lying vanadium zones were encountered in this area. The primary zone (intercepts in Table 1) averages 15.16 metres (49.74') thick grading 0.43% V 2 O 5 found 15 metres (49') below surface. A second zone (intercepts in Table 2) averages 4.76 metres (15.6') thick grading 0.40% V 2 O 5 . The two zones are separated by roughly 14.6 metres (47').

Table 1: Shallow Vanadium Intercepts in Western Sector - Primary Zone

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) V2O5

(%) RCV22-74 36.58 44.20 7.62 120 145 25 0.44 RCV22-75 33.53 41.15 7.62 110 135 25 0.41 RCV22-90 19.81 28.96 9.14 65 95 30 0.41 RCV22-91 22.86 27.43 4.57 75 90 15 0.32 RCV22-92 21.34 45.72 24.38 70 150 80 0.34 RCV22-93 0.00 21.34 21.34 0 70 70 0.41 RCV22-94 0.00 16.76 16.76 0 55 55 0.45 RCV22-95 19.81 32.00 12.19 65 105 40 0.43 RCV22-96 30.48 33.53 3.05 100 110 10 0.40 RCV22-97 16.76 32.00 15.24 55 105 50 0.49 RCV22-98 0.00 10.67 10.67 0 35 35 0.38 RCV22-99 0.00 9.14 9.14 0 30 30 0.41 RCV22-102 0.00 1.52 1.52 0 5 5 0.37 R- 117 36.58 42.67 6.10 120 140 20 0.43 R- 118 4.57 39.62 35.05 15 130 115 0.32 R- 119 19.81 42.67 22.86 65 140 75 0.74 R- 120 0.00 22.86 22.86 0 75 75 0.51 R- 122 0.00 27.43 27.43 0 90 90 0.38 R- 123 22.86 53.34 30.48 75 175 100 0.53

Figure 1: 2022 RC Drilling to Expand Vanadium Deposit and Future Target Areas

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3372/145502_26f443daa4e4482c_002full.jpg

These intercepts are on the western valley slope and knoll where very limited and isolated wide spaced historical drilling had been done. Drill intercepts in this sector successfully links together with the main vanadium deposit as a continuous shallow relatively flat lying vanadium zone supported by 40-50m drill spacing across 550 metres.

Table 2: Shallow Vanadium Intercepts in Western Sector - Secondary Zone

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) V2O5

(%) RCV22-74 56.39 60.96 4.57 185 200 15 0.30 RCV22-90 50.29 54.86 4.57 165 180 15 0.48 RCV22-91 36.58 41.15 4.57 120 135 15 0.24 RCV22-94 25.91 27.43 1.52 85 90 5 0.41 RCV22-97 54.86 64.01 9.14 180 210 30 0.47 RCV22-98 36.58 42.67 6.10 120 140 20 0.31 R-118 48.77 53.34 4.57 160 175 15 0.45 R- 122 32.00 35.05 3.05 105 115 10 0.55

Eastern Sector Results

Ten holes were also completed along a 600-metre stretch of the eastern edge taking on 50 metre average step-outs to expand the deposit eastward. Intercepts from eight holes and one of the deeper gold holes encountered good vanadium grades and widths as shown in Table 3.

Table 3: Shallow Vanadium Intercepts in Eastern Sector

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) From

(ft) To

(ft) Length

(ft) V2O5

(%) RCV22-109 18.29 25.91 7.62 60 85 25 0.56 RCV22-110 76.20 85.34 9.14 250 280 30 0.42 RCV22-111 79.25 83.82 4.57 260 275 15 0.54 RCV22-113 0 16.76 16.76 0 55 55 0.63 RCV22-114 25.91 41.15 15.24 85 135 50 0.40 RCV22-115 57.91 67.06 9.15 190 220* 30* 0.58* RCV22-117 18.29 50.29 32.00 60 165 105 0.68 RCV22-118 28.96 60.96 32.00 95 200 105 0.45 RC20-04 0 18.29 18.29 0 60 60 0.33



*Hole ended in mineralization

Southern Sector Results

Eight vertical holes were completed in a large (150-200 metres) step-out pattern to test the downdip projection in the southwestern corner of the deposit. Elevated vanadium was encountered, which provided useful deposit configuration for future infill drilling, but grades were below a cut-off of 0.20% V 2 O 5 .

The northern sector drill results were reported September 13, 2022.

Hole spacing in the 2022 program (40-50m) was chosen to replicate the hole spacing that supported an Indicated category in the 2019 resource estimate. Only Indicated resource category can be used in a prefeasibility study.

All 2022 holes are vertical with the vanadium units flat lying to mildly inclined, therefore intercept widths are considered true thickness. The vanadium drill program was planned and executed under the supervision of Paul Cowley, P.Geo., director and Company President and Qualified Person for the program. Industry standard quality control and quality assurance protocols have been followed throughout in handling, sampling and shipping the chip. Samples were analyzed by ALS Global.

Future Vanadium Drilling

The three new drill target areas in the north identified in Figure 1 have a similar geological setting to the 2022 Western Sector results and would aim at lateral extensions. The southern target area aims at the downdip extension of the South Zone which holds particularly high vanadium grades.

About Phenom Resources Corp.

Phenom has a 100% interest in the Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80. The Carlin Gold-Vanadium Project also hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit. Phenom also has an option from Dave Mathewson to earn 100% in the SMOKE Property located in the Independence-Eureka trend of Nevada.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dave Mathewson, the Company's Geological Advisor and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Forward-looking information

