Gov. Wolf Statement Following Philadelphia Student Shooting: ‘Enough is Enough’

Governor Tom Wolf released the following statement after four students were shot in Philadelphia upon their early dismissal for Thanksgiving break:

“I’m so tired of the lack of action, the innocent lives lost and Pennsylvanians hurt because we can’t come together to pass more commonsense gun laws. Enough is enough.

“Today, four young Pennsylvanians were shot the day before Thanksgiving.

“We live in a country where we can’t walk home from school, go to the grocery store, or gather in sanctuary with our community without bloodshed.

“I’ll say it again: enough is enough.

“President Joe Biden’s Safer Communities Act is a start, but we need more. It’s been too little for too long. Pennsylvania’s General Assembly needs to act now.

“The recent shootings across our country leave families with holes in their hearts and empty seats at the Thanksgiving dinner table. And I’ve had enough.”