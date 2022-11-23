Lake Cascade Ice Update - Nov. 22, 2022

Ice fishing season is arriving early on Lake Cascade! Recent weather conditions have created a layer of solid, clear ice on the northern end of Lake Cascade. On Nov. 22, I visited Poison Creek, Boulder Creek, and Van Wyck (Cascade city boat ramp) access areas to check out surface and ice conditions.

At Poison Creek boat ramp, I recorded 5 inches of clear ice approximately 50 yards offshore. The ice surface was very slick and covered in hoarfrost. I did not measure ice depth beyond this point. Anglers should be aware of a small pressure ridge roughly 100 yards out from the Poison Creek boat ramp. At Van Wyck in Cascade, the lake has not capped over yet and is open water - although some slush and ice appear to be forming offshore.

Early ice conditions warrant extra caution. Be careful when going out on the ice as thickness can vary greatly in a given area - drill holes and check for yourself. Let others know your fishing plans and don't go alone. When traversing ice pressure ridges, ice can be very thin along cracks as ice sheets expand and contract. Check out safety tips and find more information on Ice Fishing webpage.

I plan on giving less frequent ice and access condition reports on Lake Cascade throughout the 2022 - 2023 season. I encourage anglers to reach out to local tackle shops in Cascade and McCall for ice reports. Printed maps of ice fishing access areas on Lake Cascade and Horsethief Reservoir are also available at local tackle shops and the McCall Fish and Game office. For fishing regulations, recommended species, and other information for the McCall area, visit the Idaho Department of Fish and Game Fishing Planner, or contact the McCall Fish and Game office directly at (208) 634-8137. Good luck and stay safe out there!