Charging an EV is not all that it may seem and there may be a more convenient alternative

EINPresswire.com/ -- Most EV owners talk about a moment of euphoria at a point, typically a month or two after buying their EV (Electric Vehicle), at which time all the anxiety about charging and range just evaporates. They’ve figured out the new technology, and realized it wasn’t so hard after all as charging at home is easy peasy – ‘What was all the fuss about’; However, that is only part of the narrative!
New owners, and the EV-curious, often experience a mental block attributed to the thought that charging can be intimidating as well as having to learn the new lingo – such as ‘per kilowatt hour’ measurement, as opposed to continue living with dollars per gallon! And with the constant thought of not over or under charging the battery to ensure the batteries longevity and overall performance is hampered.
One of the beautiful aspects of owning a muscle car besides the awesome soundtrack is the simplicity of refuelling as and when required, topping up any dollar value and knowing the driving range give or take a few miles. No inconvenience what’s so ever day or night with filling stations located in all the most convenient locations, well illuminated, security cameras, maintained pumps and quick to use and buy some groceries while you’re there.
The EV infrastructure and charging experience to be on par with the ‘Filling Station’ experience is a long way off, perhaps that paradigm shift is not attainable at all.
Migrating over to EV’s is meant to be seamless and a fun experience, this is farther from the truth especially when you consider the variations in the public charging network, a distinct lack of any standard by which energy companies and entrepreneurs adhere to. They can charge what they feel they can get away with whilst at the same time failing the consumer, that’s you, the proud owner of an electric SUV by simply not maintaining the infrastructure and or to delivering a far better experience.
Let’s step back for a moment and look at our EV charging options – ‘How much does it cost to charge an EV at home’? On average, about $45 a month. That’s based on how much Americans drive (15,000 miles per year, on average Forbes Magazine September 15th 2022) and how much they pay for electricity (13 cents per kilowatt hour, on average – although this will increase!).
Where can I charge an electric car? there are three options: a private charger at your home or place of work, a public fast-charging site, or a slower public charging site, known as a ‘Level 2 station’. The first option is typically the best and cheapest and doesn’t involve waiting. Another smart strategy is to top up at a Level 2 public station in a place where you would be spending some time anyway, at the gym or the grocery store. These chargers typically add somewhere around 30 miles of range per hour of charge depending on both the charger and the car.
Can any EV charge at a Tesla station? unfortunately no; whilst TESLA the EV leader has opened some of its charging stations to other car brands in Europe, its US network is still only available to Tesla drivers for the time being – there is a rumour that Tesla Superchargers may be open to other EV brands in the US.
Currently, the U.S. has about 140,000 public EV chargers distributed across almost 53,000 charging stations. California has the highest number of EV charging stations at 15,182, making up an impressive 29% of all charging stations in America. In fact, the Golden State has nearly double the chargers of the following three states, New York (3,085), Florida (2,858), and Texas (2,419) combined which are still far outnumbered by the 145,000 gas fuelling stations in the country.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the new ‘Infrastructure Charging Program’ is designed to “help ensure that Americans in every part of the country, from the largest cities to the most rural communities will have access to a reliable EV charging network”. With more than $10 billion being invested into EV charging infrastructure over the next five years the ambitious goal is to create a convenient, reliable and affordable charging network in which EV charging stations would be visible every 50 miles along federally designated highways and within a mile of an interstate or highway exit; according to federal officials. Each State will determine the exact location and must have at least four direct current fast chargers that can recharge an EV battery in 15 to 45 minutes, depending on the EV and the EV’s charger.
The cost of developing a fast-charging EV station can range between $500,000 and $750,000, depending on the site, according to ‘Hoover’. Upgrading current stations would cost between $200,000 and $400,000 and not forgetting the in ground and above ground electricity cabling as this is not consistent throughout the US, there will inevitably be additional hidden costs for this.
EV owners today and in the future, want the experience of owning an EV to be embellished with a charging experience unlike anything in the market today. Entrepreneurs across the US are embracing the opportunity to be creative in novel ways to deliver a satisfactory charging experience such as Spark Charge with their Roadie a valuable emergency service. These innovations however fall short of their expectation in that, they continue to use lithium-ion materials, dependent on charging batteries from the grid and often delivered to an EV owner in a gasoline powered vehicle!
However, an entrepreneur in the United Kingdom with his co-founders have developed a battery technology unlike anything currently available in the market today, which does not use rare earth materials or requires charging from the grid and most importantly is 100% recyclable. Rebecca Parson the Chief Operations Officer for GoJoGo recently quoted as saying “this technology is a real game changer for EV owners to never be inconvenienced again by having to wait for their EV to be charged”.
