Curtis C. Osborne Donates Generously to the Truck Safety Coalition

Injury lawyer and attorney Curtis C. Osborne has recently donated to the Truck Safety Coalition to help reduce truck-related deaths and injuries.WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curtis C. Osborne has made a recent contribution to the Truck Safety Coalition (TSC), a partnership between the Citizens for Reliable and Safe Highways (C.R.A.S.H) foundation and Parents Against Tired Truckers (P.A.T.T). TSC aims to reduce the number of truck-related deaths, injuries, and crashes.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to showcase my support for the Truck Safety Coalition in their efforts to reduce deaths and injuries caused by truck accidents,” says Osborne, a lawyer specializing in injury law at Osborne Law Firm. “I believe through their mission and vision, we can greatly decrease the number of truck-related crashes.”
The C.R.A.S.H foundation is a grassroots organization that provides compassionate support to survivors of truck crashes, injuries, and deaths. It raises awareness of this cause by educating legislators on truck safety regulations, increasing the use of safety technology in all commercial trucks, and reducing the cases of truck driver fatigue.
P.A.T.T., was formed in 1994 by the parents of four teenagers who were killed by a truck driver that fell asleep behind the wheel. There were no criminal charges against the driver or the trucking company. The group has since grown from a grassroots force to a national trucking-safety organization that is globally recognized for its efforts in bringing issues such as truck driver fatigue and motor carrier safety to the forefront of legislative and government public policy.
Curtis C. Osborne founded Osborne Law Firm, P.C. in Charlotte, North Carolina, and has practiced law for 20+ years. He represents clients suffering personal injury, including those related to vehicle accident matters, and he also accepts wrongful death and premises liability cases. Osborne received his LL.M., from George Washington University Law School, graduating with the highest honors. Prior to receiving this advanced law degree, he received his J.D. from North Carolina Central University School of Law.
