Curtis C. Osborne Recognized for 10 Years of Support to Teach Boys & Girls Success and Home4Me

Attorney Curtis C. Osborne presented with the Because of You Award by Teach Boys and Girls Success (TBAGS) and Home4Me, “A Voice for Teens in Foster Care”.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Teach Boys and Girls Success (TBAGS) and Home4Me, “A Voice For Teens in Foster Care”, honored Curtis C. Osborne with the Because of You Award for 10 years of service and dedication to improving the lives of youth aging out of the foster care system in North Carolina.The award is granted to an individual or organization that supports the mission and vision of Home4Me, “A Voice for Teens in Foster Care.” The 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serves teens aging out of foster care by providing Hope, Opportunities, Mentorship, and Education (HOME) and tackling the issue of homelessness that teens aging out of foster care typically experience.“It is an honor to be presented with this award from such an inspirational organization which continues to deliver on its promises to foster youth,” says Curtis Osborne, licensed attorney at Osborne Law Firm. “It is our responsibility to guide teens in the right direction and give them the tools to succeed in their life’s endeavors.”Since 2012, Osborne has been a long-standing supporter and advocate for TBAGS and Home4Me. He uses his law degree and passion for helping youth realize their full potential and overcome barriers unique to their circumstances.Curtis C. Osborne is an attorney who specializes in injury law and represents victims of serious injuries and family members of victims who have suffered a wrongful death. His law firm has been helping people across North Carolina and the Southeast for over 20 years get the compensation they deserve. Osborne received his J.D. at North Carolina Central University School of Law before completing his advanced law degree (LL.M.) at the George Washington University Law School. He is licensed to practice law in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Maryland, Georgia, and Washington, DC.To support Home4Me, “A Voice for Teens in Foster Care,” please visit their website at https://home4me.org/ To learn more about Curtis C. Osborne, please see his website at https://www.osborneinjury.com/