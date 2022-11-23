When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement

Sunbury, PA (NOVEMBER 23, 2022) – Weis Markets today said it has issued a recall for 108 containers of Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream (48oz) since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

Product may have been distributed in 197 Weis Markets’ stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware and West Virginia.

The container says Weis Quality Sea Salt Caramel Ripple Ice Cream and the lid says Weis Quality Caramel Caribou Ice Cream. The ice cream is packaged in a scround container with a UPC of 041497-01288 and with a sell by date of 11/08/23. This was produced on 11/08/22. The sell by date can be located on the bottom of the container. An example of the container and lid has been included with this release.

There have been no illnesses reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing soy and coconut was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of soy and coconut. Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging process.

Customers who have purchased this product may return it for a full refund.

Customers requiring additional information may contact Weis Customer Service at 1-866-999-9347 Monday through Friday 8am-5pm EST.

