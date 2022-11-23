Season of Gratitude for Maui Drug Court Graduates

From left, Judge Kirstin Hamman, Judge James Rouse, Lyon, Rachel, Tyler, Judge Kelsey Kawano, and George Aiwohi, Drug Court Substance Abuse Counselor.

WAILUKU, Hawaii — The timing was perfect and the gathering intimate as three individuals gave thanks and celebrated their graduation from the Maui Drug Court.

Under the leadership of the Honorable Kelsey T. Kawano, Maui Drug Court Judge and staff, Rachel, Lyon, and Tyler became members of the 80th graduating class on Nov. 18. They progressed through the program, fulfilling requirements and receiving help at their own pace culminating in the final transition shortly before Thanksgiving Day.

Their families and friends, treatment staff, court staff, Drug Court staff, Second Circuit’s administration, and fellow Maui Drug Court participants applauded their successful completion of the program as Judge Kawano terminated probation terms or discharged charges.

George Aiwohi of our Molokai Drug Court, emceed the event.

Kanoe, a member of 79th class, was the special guest speaker. She talked about her involvement in recovery-oriented support meetings as part of the foundation for sustaining her recovery and encouraged the graduates to stay involved, too. Currently Kanoe works for a treatment provider as a program helper, and her ultimate goal is to be a substance abuse counselor.

Following Kanoe, the graduates shared their closing thoughts, George then sang two songs recorded by Bruddah Iz – “In This Life” and “What a Wonderful World.”

The Maui Drug Court is in its 22nd year of admitting justice-involved felony charged or convicted participants in Maui County. The program has had 1,391 admissions with 703 graduates.

The Moloka’i Drug Court is in its 16th year. It has had 68 admissions with 40 graduates.