Helms Construction Is Offering Pre-engineered Steel Buildings
Helms Construction is proud to offer efficient and cost-effective Pre-engineered Steel Buildings in the Calgary area.
We Supply, Install, and Erect Commercial Buildings”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pre-engineered metal buildings (PEMB) have grown in popularity in commercial construction over the last decade. Building owners can expand faster and more cost-effectively than ever, thanks to PEMBs' energy and cost efficiencies. Helms Construction is proud to Offer PEMB construction in the Calgary area.
— Dave Helms
Pre-engineered steel buildings (PEBs) are steel structures composed of primary and secondary members, roof and wall sheeting connected, and various other building components.
There's a reason why the ancient Romans used prefabrication to build their forts. Manufacturing and assembling the parts before installation allowed them to build more quickly and efficiently, allowing them to return to conquer.
Prefab metal buildings are increasingly being used in commercial and industrial enterprises such as factories, warehouses, storage facilities, and distribution centres. They have also become a popular building material in homes and modular structures used for retail and office space.
The main reason prefab metal buildings are so famous is that they can save money, allowing to put any profits the clients make after the building is installed back into growing the business. So, why are prefabricated buildings becoming popular for expanding the business?
They are quick and straightforward to install. Prefab metal buildings are not only aesthetically pleasing and energy efficient. Still, they can also be installed quickly because most of their parts and components are manufactured and assembled in the factory before being shipped to the construction site. Consider it like a car, where the components are manufactured, assembled, and tested in an auto factory before being delivered. Moving these partially or fully completed parts and components from the factory to the construction site costs much less than doing all the pre-production on-site. It not only speeds up the construction process, but it also reduces construction waste on the job site.
They are adjustable. A prefab metal building can be efficiently designed and built to the asked specifications, whether it's for a storage building or a retail outlet, because each component, from window openings to wall panels, is made to design in the factory before being delivered. This is not a cookie-cutter operation; attention to detail is essential. Metal structures can also be easily customized to include aesthetically pleasing features such as sliding doors, skylights, roof cupolas, etc.
Prefab buildings are a long-term solution. Steel has a higher environmental rating than other building materials due to its recycled content and recyclability. Reduced waste and a lower carbon footprint in the manufacturing and installation of prefabricated steel can qualify for LEED credentials. Another advantage for the environment is that solar panels can be clipped to the seams of a metal roof system rather than having to penetrate or cut open the roof.
Helms Construction, a family-owned and operated business in Calgary, is a commercial building/general contractor in Calgary with over 30 years of experience. The company specializes in building construction, which includes supplying, installing, and erecting commercial structures such as sports arenas, warehouses, and fabrication shops. In addition, the company provides full-service property management, including plumbing, civil, heating, landscaping, electrical, and permit acquisition.
As general contractors serving Calgary and neighbouring cities, the construction company executives and project management team have extensive experience in various construction sectors, including residential, commercial, institutional, and infrastructure. As one of the most reputable construction companies in Calgary, Helms Construction has become known for its attention to detail and high-quality turnkey construction projects.
Helms has dealt with many industries for turnkey Metal Buildings construction and adapted to meet and exceed their client's expectations. The company has worked in various recreational, medical, agricultural, aviation, industrial, and commercial industries. When searching for "excavation companies near me," Helms should be the top choice.
Summary/Conclusion:
Helms is proud to add another service of pre-engineered steel building construction. The company supplies and installs pre-engineered steel and metal building structures in Calgary, Alberta.
About Helms Construction:
Whether businesses need turnkey construction or pre-engineered steel building, Helms Construction is one of the most reputed construction companies in Calgary that can meet the needs on schedule and budget. We deal with conventional metal/steel buildings and wood-framed and precast buildings. We also offer many forms of excavating services, Interior development, and Exterior Finishing.
Dave Helms
Helms Construction
+1 403-312-1450
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Helms Construction Is Offering Pre-engineered Steel Buildings