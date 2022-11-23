Filled With Horror And Terror, Carlos Berber’s ‘Party Bus’ Brings Ride Of The Year, Releasing December 3, 2022

Party Bus Poster Party Bus Image 1 Party Bus Image 2 Party Bus Image 3 Party Bus Image 4

Shot in a compact bus amid the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, the horror thriller and suspense-filled Party Bus, distributed by Midnight Releasing, coming soon December 3, 2022.

The director and writer, owner of Berber Productions, Carlos Berber, revealed the date of his upcoming much-anticipated horror thriller 'Party Bus.' Starring Elley Ringo, LC Holt, Jasmine Berber, and David Samson in lead roles, it is distributed under the banner of Midnight Releasing, coming to streaming platforms on December 3, 2022.

A runtime of an hour and 32 minutes, the story of 'Party Bus,' revolves around a unique bus themed bachelor party of the protagonist by his friends, who are excited to have the time of their life on the bus; little did they know, it will turn into a ride of horror, where death would curtail them from all ends of escape. Will they survive, or will the victims of evil acts of the past successfully wreak vengeance? Suspense unravels this December. Watch the complete trailer at Midnight Releasing- Party Bus Trailer.

Sharing the experience of directing his own wife, Carlos spoke of the professionalism of Jasmine Berber and the entire film cast who managed the shoot in a compact space, while also adjusting to the budget constraints of the tough times in the entertainment industry. The stand-out factor of the film is the commitment and dedication with which Carlos created this masterpiece of art against all odds and obstacles during the crisis stricken entertainment industry. The individual filmmaker was supported throughout by his wife, who also co-produced the film and will be seen portraying a double role. The film also stars Chelsea Claire, Angel Ruiz, Nicole Camacho, Ashli Phoenix, and Michael Jovon Bennett in supporting roles. It is a joint production of Berber Productions and Visually Inhale Productions with the likes of critically acclaimed names Cassidy Torrey, Rubin Nino, and executive producer Darrin Ramage.

'The entire cast except me, the sound in-charge Ignacio Fimbres and my wife contracted Covid on the third day of the shoot. It was a serious impediment to our 21 days scheduled shoot and we already had our encounters with the bus owner who had no idea about how a media production operated, the logistics was another challenge, camera angles and lighting required us to work assiduously, and I had my hopes down at times but was adamant about delivering this horror roller coaster to the audience. Make sure to watch it!' — Carlos Berber.

The Arizonan-born Carlos Berber has made a name for himself in a short span of time, though his journey goes back to his childhood when he was inspired to be an actor. Unfortunately, at the hands of fate, with no generational wealth or the lucky charm in Hollywood, which resided far from where he lived, giving into the conditions he couldn't do much about, Carlos found his way into film-making, a skill he could put to use anywhere. He thoroughly enjoys creating horror genres and experiences them with a mix of other genres. Carlos is currently busy promoting 'Party Bus' and an exciting line of projects coming later in 2023, among which include The House That Eats Flesh.'

Click here for updates on all available streaming platforms for 'Party Bus.'

About Party Bus

'Party Bus' is a Horror-Suspense Thriller written and directed by Carlos Berber. A running time of 92 minutes distributed by Midnight Releasing, the film will be released on December 3, 2022.

About Midnight Releasing

Founded in 2009 by Darrin Ramage, Midnight Releasing is a premiere home entertainment distributor of quality independent genre films released only in the North America Region. With a following of thousands on social media outlets, Midnight Releasing continues to draw attention with each release.

Official Party Bus Trailer