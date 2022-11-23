‘Twas the Eve Before Thanksgiving
Members of the Divine 9 joined with Union Baptist Church of Winston-Salem, NC. (Photo Credits: WCP Consulting & Communications)
Kimberley Park Elementary School students participating in a fun activity! . (Photo Credits: CJ McCullough)
African American Fraternities and Sororities Team Up With Union Baptist Church Winston-Salem For An Unforgettable Evening of ThanksgivingWINSTON-SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Union Baptist Church Winston-Salem has launched a new and exciting initiative that calls African American fraternities and sororities to action. Under the leadership of Bishop Sir Walter L. Mack Jr., Union Baptist Church has created a special ministry comprised of leaders from The Divine 9. The goal of this ministry is to effect change on the local, national and global levels.
WCP Consulting & Communications Founder and CEO, Dr. Tanya Wiley-Brown, along with other members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., which included Nu Tau Zeta and Rho Zeta Chapters, as well as members from The Divine 9 (Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc., and Iota Phi Theta Fraternity Inc.,) joined Union Baptist Church of Winston-Salem as they welcomed families from a local school to an "Evening of Thanksgiving".
The “Evening of Thanksgiving” allowed parents and students from Kimberley Park Elementary School to gather together to rejoice and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday early. The Divine 9 teamed up to provide community service by feeding families, entertaining young scholars, and sharing invaluable information with those in attendance, which is a common principle that each one of these fraternities and sororities shares.
Bishop Sir Walter L. Mack, Jr., pastor and teacher at Union Baptist Church has been recognized as one of the leading community organizers in this country and he is also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Bishop Mack said, "I think galvanizing Fraternities and Sororities for the glory of God is perhaps one of the most overlooked areas in the Christian Church." He added, "There are leaders in our churches who pledged in Greek organizations to serve their communities, and collaborating with the church is just another way for us to do that."
Kimberley Park Elementary School’s principal Diamond Cotton said, “I’m so excited to see the collaboration and responsiveness of Union Baptist Church to the needs of our school. They provided not only a meal but also meaningful advice and tips to our parents. It warmed my heart to see the number of families that attended and the eagerness of those from Union Baptist. Kimberley Park is blessed to have faith-based partnerships that support the development of the whole child so that education can take place. We are appreciative of the work that they put in for our students, family, and staff.”
Dr. Tanya Wiley-Brown is a proud member of Union Baptist Church and a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Dr. Wiley-Brown mentioned, “Since 1920 Zeta Phi Beta has been a community-conscious, action-oriented organization. We highly value providing community service in order to create positive change. Our Greek family, along with the other Divine 9 organizations understand the importance of collaboration and the urgency of reaching out to communities to effect change. Our Youth are our future and if we are to create the next generation of leaders, it is imperative that Greek letter organizations combine our resources and create partnerships with the church, as this is a big step in the right direction.”
Rhanda Thomas who is a parent of 2nd and 3rd graders at Kimberley Park Elementary was more than pleased with the holiday gathering. She said, “My family and I enjoyed ourselves and the fellowship with the KP and Union Baptist family. We are grateful to them for having us and cooking dinner for us. My kids thoroughly enjoyed the food!"
Bishop Sir Walter L Mack, Jr said "I am so thankful for these God-trusting people who have pledged their time and resources to help these students achieve and become better."
For more information on how you can support the efforts of UBC's Divine 9 Ministry, contact Dr. Tanya Wiley-Brown at 336.794.4023 or Cheryl Harry at 336.283.1709.
