Dr. Walt Whitman and Soul Children of Chicago Present the First Annual Think Big Conference 2023
A Fusion of Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Creativity Draws Global Talent
The Think Big conference takes a deep dive into the world where invention knows no bounds and embraces the power of expansive thinking, while paving the way for the next generation of leaders.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, July 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Think Big Conference 2023, which will begin Thursday, July 27th, with the celebration of National Soul Children of Chicago Day. This conference promises to be a groundbreaking event, bringing together visionaries and influencers from various industries, including but not limited to Business, Technology, Finance, Music, and other sectors.
— Dr. Walt Whitman
The Think Big Conference 2023 is set to be a melting pot of ideas, where influential leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, and artists will gather to share their insights, experiences, and groundbreaking ideas. The event aims to provide a platform for exchange and exploration of new avenues to foster positive change throughout Chicago communities.
The celebration of National Soul Children of Chicago Day, as proclaimed by Governor Pritzker, adds significant cultural value to the city of Chicago and the state of Illinois. The occasion will also mark the Stellar Nomination of the new recording project "Still Standing," a testament to the resilience and talent of artists represented amongst Soul Children of Chicago.
The Think Big Conference 2023 will feature captivating guest performances by renowned artists, including the Catalunya Gospel Choir from Barcelona, Spain, the talented Jason Warrior from The Voice, and the soulful Soul Children of Chicago.
The event will receive esteemed support from influential personalities like:
- Sir James Dentley: JD3TV;
- Ida Nelson: CEO, Ida's Artisan Ice Cream and Treats;
- Dr. Larry Roberts: Larry's Barber College;
- James Hunt: CEO, Credit Guru to the Stars;
- Ryan Kunkel: CEO, WNDR Museum;
- Dr. Darrell Griffin: Author and Pastor, along with several other notable leaders in business.
During the conference $10,000 in scholarships will be awarded to deserving scholars.
A highlight of this first annual event will be presenting the prestigious Think Big Award to Attorney James Carter who is a native of New Orleans, Louisiana. Mr. Carter serves as managing partner of Trials & Mass Torts for The Cochran Firm, and he is founding partner of James Carter and Associates LLC.
"Mr. Carter's constant exploration of new possibilities have made a significant impact on various industries," said Dr. Walt Whitman, the founder of Soul Children of Chicago. He adds, “His dedication to pushing boundaries and embracing expansive thinking has resulted in innovations that have changed the world and created new possibilities for our future leaders.”
The Think Big conference takes a deep dive into the world where invention knows no bounds and embraces the power of expansive thinking, while paving the way for the next generation of leaders.
The conference will include a talent showcase featuring master entertainer of magic and illusion, Walter King, The Magic of the SpellBinder.
The Think Big Conference 2023 will kick off with a concert and awards show at 7:00 pm on July 27th. Friday, July 28th the day will include networking expos, a series of technology and business sessions, as well as panel discussions, affording attendees the opportunity to delve into the latest trends, innovations, and advancements across diverse industries. Participants will gain valuable insights and inspiration from some of the most successful and inspiring individuals in the world.
For ticket information and further details, please visit https://thinkbigconference.live/.
Additional information and interviews upon request by contacting Tanya Wiley-Brown at 336-345-2628.
Tanya Wiley-Brown
WCP Consulting & Communications
+1 336-345-2628
email us here
Dr. Walt Whitman Talks about Soul Children of Chicago