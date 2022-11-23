Read more about Three Teenagers Arrested in Cochran Homicide Investigation

Cochran, GA (November 23, 2022) – Three teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (b) (7 counts).

Dashawn Adams, age 16, of Warner Robins, was arrested in Winston Salem, NC.

Kameryn Ke’mauri Mims, age 17, of Macon, was arrested in Macon, GA.

Taquez Mentrae Moore Jr., age 19, of Warner Robins, was arrested in Warner Robins, GA.

All three were apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force (SERFTF) for the outstanding warrants.

On Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 11:01 pm, a 911 call was received about a gunshot victim at 112 Ell Street, Cochran, Bleckley County, GA. When officers arrived, they discovered Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow aka “Taz,” age 24, of Cochran, with gunshot wounds. Farrow was taken to Bleckley Memorial Hospital where he died a short time later. The investigation revealed that Farrow was standing outside when he was shot and he was robbed of a firearm. An autopsy was completed on Farrow at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur, GA.

The Cochran Police Department and Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this investigation. Anyone with additional information about this investigation should contact the Cochran Police Department at 478-934-4282, the GBI Eastman Office at 478-374-6988, or non-emergency Bleckley 911 at 478-934-6282. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.