Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,199 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,685 in the last 365 days.

Read more about Three Teenagers Arrested in Cochran Homicide Investigation

Cochran, GA (November 23, 2022) – Three teenagers have been arrested and each charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault (3 counts), armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (a) (7 counts), and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act O.C.G.A. 16-15-4 (b) (7 counts).

  • Dashawn Adams, age 16, of Warner Robins, was arrested in Winston Salem, NC.
  • Kameryn Ke’mauri Mims, age 17, of Macon, was arrested in Macon, GA.
  • Taquez Mentrae Moore Jr., age 19, of Warner Robins, was arrested in Warner Robins, GA.

All three were apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force (SERFTF) for the outstanding warrants.

On Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 11:01 pm, a 911 call was received about a gunshot victim at 112 Ell Street, Cochran, Bleckley County, GA. When officers arrived, they discovered Kavontez Deshaveon Farrow aka “Taz,” age 24, of Cochran, with gunshot wounds. Farrow was taken to Bleckley Memorial Hospital where he died a short time later. The investigation revealed that Farrow was standing outside when he was shot and he was robbed of a firearm. An autopsy was completed on Farrow at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office in Decatur, GA.

The Cochran Police Department and Bleckley County Sheriff’s Office assisted with this investigation. Anyone with additional information about this investigation should contact the Cochran Police Department at 478-934-4282, the GBI Eastman Office at 478-374-6988, or non-emergency Bleckley 911 at 478-934-6282. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

 

You just read:

Read more about Three Teenagers Arrested in Cochran Homicide Investigation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.