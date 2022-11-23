Submit Release
Governor McKee Wishes Rhode Islanders a Happy Thanksgiving

PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today issued the following statement wishing Rhode Islanders a Happy Thanksgiving:

"This Thanksgiving, Rhode Islanders across our 39 cities and towns will come together and celebrate with family, friends, and loved ones to share all they have to be thankful for.

"As we count our blessings this Thanksgiving, let us take time to reflect on the meaning of this special holiday – it is a cherished opportunity to think back on the special people and significant moments in our lives that we are grateful for and give thanks for all they have done and continue to do for us.

"On behalf of my wife Susan and my children Matthew and Kara, we wish each and every Rhode Islander a very healthy, joyous, and happy Thanksgiving."

