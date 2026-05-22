Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Shift Lanes on Post Road in North Kingstown as Part of 'Missing Move' Project

RHODE ISLAND, May 22 - Starting on Friday night, May 29, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will shift lanes on Post Road (Route 1) at its intersection with Gate Road in North Kingstown. RIDOT is building a new on-ramp to Route 403 West at this intersection, and the shift is needed for work on pedestrian access improvements.

Pedestrians walking along Post Road will need to follow a short detour while this work is taking place. The pedestrian detour will remain in place until late July. RIDOT will continue with the signal work at this intersection, then open the new on-ramp and repave and restripe the intersection later this summer.

This work is part of RIDOT's ongoing Route 4 "Missing Move" project. It includes numerous improvements along the Route 403 corridor, including building this ramp from Post Road to Route 403 West, two ramps where Route 403 and West Davisville Road meet, and a roundabout at Compass Circle which opened earlier this month.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Missing Move project is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.