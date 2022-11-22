UZBEKISTAN, November 22 - Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Emmanuel Macron get acquainted with the exhibition of the richest tangible cultural heritage of Uzbekistan

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron together with their spouses visited the Arab World Institute in Paris.

The Institute and the Art and Culture Development Foundation under the Cabinet of Ministers of Uzbekistan have jointly organized an exhibition “The Road to Samarkand. Miracles of Silk and Gold”, which presents the richest tangible cultural heritage of Uzbekistan of the 19th and 20th centuries.

For the first time in France, from November 23 this year to June 4, 2023, more than 300 exhibits from the 9 largest museums in Uzbekistan will be presented to the general international public. The exhibition includes collections of textiles, clothing and footwear, hats, jewelry, as well as 24 paintings by the Turkestan and Russian avant-garde from the museums of Nukus, Samarkand, Bukhara and Tashkent. 89 pieces of jewelry were restored as part of the preparations. A tour of the exhibition was held for the Presidents, detailed information about the exhibits was presented. The French side expressed admiration for the colorfulness and elegance of the products, testifying to the creative genius and skill of our artisan ancestors. Thereupon, the official visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan to France ended. President Emmanuel Macron and his spouse warmly saw off President Shavkat Mirziyoyev with his spouse.

Source: UzA