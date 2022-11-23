Cinema Verde Announces 14th Annual Environmental Film and Arts Festival
Congratulations to our 2023 Cinema Verde Filmmakers!
Cinema Verde is here to raise awareness and help foster sustainable solutions. It is simply essential that those in power at the top of business and governments act swiftly to protect our children.”USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinema Verde Announces 14th Annual
— Trish Riley
Environmental Film and Arts Festival
Congratulations to our 2023 Cinema Verde Filmmakers!
2023 Cinema Verde FILM SELECTIONS
Cinema Verde presents our robust slate of 70 films selected for release during our 14th annual environmental film festival, February 9 - 14, 2023.
“We are proud to celebrate these amazing films from all around the world,” says founding director and environmental journalist Trish Riley. “We support the work of so many outstanding filmmakers and we look forward to sharing their stories with our audience. Learning about the people in other lands facing rising tides and temperatures, diminishing food and water catalyzes us to find creative solutions to these critical problems. Cinema Verde is here to guide us toward a healthier future.”
The annual Cinema Verde environmental film festival will once again be virtual, taking place through our global streaming platform at cinemaverde.org.
Cinema Verde supports independent environmental films and provides an attractive showcase for filmmakers, artists and environmental journalists. Subscription profits of the channel are paid out fully to the filmmakers, distributed as per viewership of the films. A Cinema Verde streaming subscription can be purchased as a gift for the gift giving season and provides direct support to filmmakers.
Cinema Verde reaches a global audience with a catalog of more than 200 films selected for recognition at Cinema Verde over the past 13 years. We provide an environmental news resource, a private forum for discussion, employee perks and student discounts. We host live streaming filmmaker Q&As, all designed to help build a sustainable future. Members of the press are invited to explore our Cinema Verde database and resources: Please contact Trish@CinemaVerde.org for your complimentary: CINEMA VERDE PRESS PASS
Please learn more about our Cinema Verde International Environmental Film and Arts Festival 2023 Featured Films here: https://www.cinemaverde.org/events/2023-film-festival
Cinema Verde Environmental Film Festival supports forward-thinking environmental filmmakers, scientists and citizens of the world who are facing the challenges brought about by unprecedented resource exploitation,” says founding director and environmental journalist Trish Riley. “Environmental education is indispensable to secure a healthy future, and we are here to raise awareness and help foster sustainable solutions. It is simply essential that those in power at the top of business and governments act swiftly to protect our children.”
Let us showcase your sustainable business!
Cinema Verde is a nonprofit organization with the mission to provide environmental education to diverse audiences through film, arts and community events. We are supported by generous donations, sponsorships from sustainable businesses and organizations, and private and public foundations. Cinema Verde is designated as a 501(c)(3) public charity by the IRS: Contributions may be tax deductible. Solicitation License# CH33749.
For information on sponsoring or donating, please contact Trish@cinemaverde.org.
Cinema Verde is funded in part by Visit Gainesville, Alachua County and by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.
Thank you for your support!
Trish Riley
trish@cinemaverde.org
Trish Riley
Cinema Verde
+1 352-327-3560
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
CinemaVerde