November 23, 2022 - Virginia Attorney General Miyares Fights to Keep Title 42 in Place

Virginia Attorney General Miyares Fights to Keep Title 42 in Place

Richmond, VA –Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares asked the United States District of Columbia District Court to permit a group of states led by Arizona and Louisiana to intervene in Huisha-Huisha v. Mayorkas, a case in which a judge terminated the Title 42 policy. This policy is one of the last remaining tools to strengthen the protection of our southern border.

“The crisis on the southern border affects all of us, as the cartels continue to utilize its weakness to smuggle drugs, specifically fentanyl, into our country. Title 42 is critical to fighting back, securing our border and keeping out these dangerous substances,” said Attorney General Miyares.

Without General Miyares' intervention, Title 42 will cease to exist on December 21, dramatically worsening the border crisis right before Christmas. As the states’ motion explains, termination of Title 42 will exacerbate "the costs imposed on the States. Allowing intervention will ensure those interests are represented."

Joining General Miyares are the attorneys general of Arizona, Louisiana, Alabama, Alaska, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

