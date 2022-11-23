Charlamagne Tha God receives Humanitarian Medal from Harlem Organization
Celebrated Multi-medial Mogul honored for his efforts to end stigmas surrounding mental health illness
The Humanitarian Medal recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to individuals with the same passion and zeal as our late founder, Mrs. Emma L. Bowen.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radio Hall of Fame Inductee, multimedia mogul, and best-selling author, Charlamagne Tha God, was awarded the distinguished Emma L. Bowen Humanitarian Medal, during a gala celebration on Friday, November 18th, 2022.
— Patricia C. Jordan
“The Humanitarian Medal recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to individuals with the same passion and zeal as our late founder, Mrs. Emma L. Bowen,” said Patricia C. Jordan, Bowen Center Board Chair. “Like Mrs. Bowen, Charlemagne has dedicated himself to helping individuals face mental health issues by overcoming the numerous stigmas surrounding mental health, especially in minority communities, so they can effectively overcome their struggles to lead productive lives.”
Held at Lume Studios in Downtown Manhattan, the Humanitarian Awards event was a celebration of the evening’s honorees and Bowen Center clients, who shared their struggles with mental health illness and addiction and explained how the Bowen Center was pivotal in helping them to overcome their challenges.
Click here to see photos from the event.
In addition to awarding the Humanitarian Medal, Bowen presented its Community Leadership Awards to Wanda Matos of Ponce Bank and Luis Laboy, of Acacia Network for their extraordinary commitment to supporting individuals and businesses throughout The Bronx and Upper Manhattan. And as a surprise, the Bowen Center presented an additional Humanitarian Medal to its long-term Board Chairperson, Patricia C. Jordan, who has been with the organization since its inception.
The Bowen Center provides accessible mental health, addiction treatment, and supportive services from one convenient location. Bowen’s vast array of programs and services includes a therapeutic preschool, that works primarily with African American/Black and Latino preschoolers struggling with mental health illnesses, developmental delays, autism, and emotional trauma; outpatient mental health services for children and adolescents; programs for adults & seniors dealing with mental health and addiction recovery challenges; a Clubhouse program that provides support for its seriously mentally ill members and provides training to enable individuals to return to work and constructively participate in the community; a care management team that provides advocacy and supportive services to clients and home-bound individuals citywide; a 20-bed residential addiction recovery facility, and a food pantry program that provides more than 80,400 packages of emergency food relief annually.
About Charlamagne Tha God
Lenard “Charlamagne Tha God” McKelvey is a multimedia mogul, Radio Hall of Fame inductee, and bestselling author. He co-hosts the hottest radio show in the U.S., The Breakfast Club, heard by over 4.5 million listeners daily, as well as hosts a late-night show on Comedy Central co-created with Stephen Colbert. Additionally, Charlamagne is the author of the New York Times bestseller Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It and the national bestseller Shook One: Anxiety Playing Tricks on Me.
About Emma Bowen
Emma L. Bowen was a mother, community activist, and fighter for justice who was always concerned about the well-being of her neighbors and community. Recognizing that the roots of community mental health issues lie in the self-images of oppressed individuals and that these images were largely created and bolstered by the mass media, she organized Black people across the City of New York to take action against the broadcast industry. In 1971, her hard work and dedication resulted in the signing of a landmark agreement with the City’s television broadcasters – WABC, WNBC, and WCBS to create a Community Affairs Director position, at each station. She would also go on to establish the non-profit organization that would become the Upper Manhattan Mental Health Center, later renamed the Emma L. Bowen Community Service Center, after her passing in 1996.
About the Emma L. Bowen Community Service Center
The Bowen Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community-based organization established in 1986 and licensed by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, New York State Office of Mental Health, NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS), and New York State Department of Education.
###
HA 2022 – 1: Luis Laboy, Wanda Matos and Charlamagne Tha God
HA 2022 – 2: Charlamagne Tha God
HA 2022 – 4: Doni Holloway and Charlamagne Tha God
HA 2022 – 5: Patricia C. Jordan, Charlamagne Tha, Yumi Rodriguez, Doni Holloway
HA 2022 – 6: Patricia C. Jordan,
Christopher Johnson
Geto & de Milly, Inc.
cjohnson@getodemilly.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other